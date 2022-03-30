Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,696 in the last 365 days.

New funding helps Raspberry Replant Program bloom

CANADA, March 30 - British Columbia is the largest raspberry-producing province in Canada and leads the country in the sales of raspberries with most of the province’s production occurring in the Fraser Valley.

  • B.C.’s raspberry marketed production in 2020 was 5,149 metric tonnes from 950 hectares (2,347.5 acres) of cultivated area with a farm gate value of nearly $14 million.
  • The ministry funded 45 acres of new plantings of raspberries in 2021. B.C. raspberry growers received a total of $104,000 in funding.
  • The ministry has committed to funding 74 acres of raspberries in 2022, with total funding estimated at $184,000.
  • The announcement of the program gives raspberry growers assurance that the replant program will continue for another year. 
  • Raspberry growers can place plant orders for 2023 plantings before June 2022 to ensure they have access to preferred varieties from the nurseries. 
  • Applications will open this spring and stay open through to the fall to give growers time to plan and prepare for the 2023 planting season.
  • The B.C. government runs or has run similar replant programs for producers of hazelnuts and tree fruit, such as apples or cherries.

You just read:

New funding helps Raspberry Replant Program bloom

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.