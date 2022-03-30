New funding helps Raspberry Replant Program bloom

CANADA, March 30 - British Columbia is the largest raspberry-producing province in Canada and leads the country in the sales of raspberries with most of the province’s production occurring in the Fraser Valley.

B.C.’s raspberry marketed production in 2020 was 5,149 metric tonnes from 950 hectares (2,347.5 acres) of cultivated area with a farm gate value of nearly $14 million.

The ministry funded 45 acres of new plantings of raspberries in 2021. B.C. raspberry growers received a total of $104,000 in funding.

The ministry has committed to funding 74 acres of raspberries in 2022, with total funding estimated at $184,000.

The announcement of the program gives raspberry growers assurance that the replant program will continue for another year.

Raspberry growers can place plant orders for 2023 plantings before June 2022 to ensure they have access to preferred varieties from the nurseries.

Applications will open this spring and stay open through to the fall to give growers time to plan and prepare for the 2023 planting season.

The B.C. government runs or has run similar replant programs for producers of hazelnuts and tree fruit, such as apples or cherries.