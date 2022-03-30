New funding helps Raspberry Replant Program bloom
CANADA, March 30 - British Columbia is the largest raspberry-producing province in Canada and leads the country in the sales of raspberries with most of the province’s production occurring in the Fraser Valley.
- B.C.’s raspberry marketed production in 2020 was 5,149 metric tonnes from 950 hectares (2,347.5 acres) of cultivated area with a farm gate value of nearly $14 million.
- The ministry funded 45 acres of new plantings of raspberries in 2021. B.C. raspberry growers received a total of $104,000 in funding.
- The ministry has committed to funding 74 acres of raspberries in 2022, with total funding estimated at $184,000.
- The announcement of the program gives raspberry growers assurance that the replant program will continue for another year.
- Raspberry growers can place plant orders for 2023 plantings before June 2022 to ensure they have access to preferred varieties from the nurseries.
- Applications will open this spring and stay open through to the fall to give growers time to plan and prepare for the 2023 planting season.
- The B.C. government runs or has run similar replant programs for producers of hazelnuts and tree fruit, such as apples or cherries.