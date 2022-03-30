AG Derek Schmidt statement on Legislature passing ‘sanctuary city’ bill

KANSAS, March 30 - TOPEKA – (March 30, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on today’s 29-10 passage by the Senate of House Bill 2717, which restricts local “sanctuary” jurisdictions. The bill passed the House of Representatives last week 84-38:

“I appreciate the strong and bipartisan support for this legislation in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Neither our nation’s broken immigration system nor the Biden administration’s ongoing failure to secure our national borders justifies a patchwork of local rules that prevent law enforcement agencies from cooperating with federal officials. Nor does it justify local governments issuing identification cards that can be used statewide but lack basic anti-fraud protections. This commonsense legislation should become law.”