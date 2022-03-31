The Nano Foundation welcomes Pim Coffeng, ex-strategist of the gaming web-platform Poki, to the team
Pim Coffeng sets his sights on forming an economy around the digital money, nano.
I believe that through Nano I can help creators and platforms directly own the financial relationship with their users and become less dependent on the giants likes Google for their revenue”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nano Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to democratize the global economy through nano, the feeless, instant and green cryptocurrency, announces that Pim Coffeng has joined the Nano Foundation team as the Growth Strategist.
— Pim Coffeng, Growth Strategist at the Nano Foundation
Working for the gaming platform Poki.com, Pim Coffeng was the first employee in the office bringing their user-base to 35 million monthly users in the space of 7 years with the core of his work being defining and communicating a global growth strategy, leading the user growth team, conducting competitive analysis and working on multiple interdisciplinary projects.
With the same focus, Pim is hoping to help accelerate the awareness and adoption of nano especially through user growth in emerging economies and educational institutions. Having an extensive knowledge of the web gaming industry, Pim will be bringing this expertise to the nano ecosystem in helping secure nano’s rightful place as the digital money of gaming.
“Nano has extremely strong fundamental qualities. It is instant, feeless, green and global and there’s a significant community with enthusiastic people who want to help grow the network. I believe that through Nano I can help creators and platforms directly own the financial relationship with their users and become less dependent on the giants likes Google for their revenue”, says Pim Coffeng, Growth Strategist at the Nano Foundation
“We are so very excited to have someone of Pim’s wide expertise join us at the Nano Foundation at such a pivotal time in nano’s growth”, says George Coxon, Director of the Nano Foundation, “We can’t wait to see what we can do together!”
About Nano
Nano is sustainable digital money with instant transactions and zero fees over a secure, decentralized network. The Nano protocol is developed to be accessible and lightweight, with a focus on removing inefficiencies present in existing cryptocurrencies, making it ideal for everyday transactions.
The Nano Foundation is a non-profit organization with the purpose of developing and maintaining the Nano protocol while supporting the Nano ecosystem.
Since going live in 2015, 26 million individual Nano wallets have been created processing more than 136 million transactions on the network representing over $42 billion USD in processing volume.
