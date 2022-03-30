History And Mystery Vol. 1

Encyclopedia Volumes Composed of 8000 Defined Words and Phrases, 60 Exploratory Essays, and Others

“Standards were always subject to bargaining and barter, a universal practice in ancient times. The values in the book of Ezekiel are also appearing to be different from the norm elsewhere.”” — from History and Mystery Volume I

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Bernie L. Calaway will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled History and Mystery Volume I: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology. The first volume for the History and Mystery series. It is a collection of theological words with exhaustive information that will help students, teachers, and interested persons. There are over 8000 defined words and phrases, 60 exploratory essays, and mini-sections of relational materials. An encyclopedic form. There is a detailed list of abbreviations used throughout the book, followed by background information on everything from the significance of numbers to symbolism to a list of feast days.

PRESS RELEASE | LONDON BOOK FAIR 2022

“Bernie L. Calaway provides a discourse on the difference between cults and sects, identifies current and past secret societies, even showcases a list of media evangelists, and so much more. History & Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology — Volume 1 is comprehensive and consistent. I would recommend this book to all Christians, regardless of the denominational/non-denominational ties, to pick up this book to increase your spiritual journey.” — Reviewed by Susan Brown, Pacific Book Review.

Bernie L. Calaway is a native Texan and a retired Navy chaplain and biblical scholar. After retirement, he now writes, draws, takes regular naps, and does other things. He authored and published other books. History and Mystery Volume I: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology

Written by: Bernie L. Calaway

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online book resellers.