Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,019 in the last 365 days.

How Geoscape Solar and Faropoint are Helping High Emission Businesses Become More Sustainable

Geoscape Solar provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, engineering, and installation services for commercial property portfolio owners.

Geoscape Solar provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, engineering, and installation services for commercial property portfolio owners.

Nir Ashpiz, Director of Sustainability at Faropoint Real Estate

Nir Ashpiz, Director of Sustainability at Faropoint Real Estate

Faropoint 103 is decreasing carbon emissions through solar energy

Faropoint is enabling their tenant, Productive Plastics, reduce their carbon footprint

Geoscape Solar partners with Faropoint, an investment company specializing in last-mile assets to install solar panels on top of their industrial properties.

Faropoint has always been ahead of the curve in terms of recognizing how climate change impacts real estate investment.”
— Nir Ashpiz, Director of Sustainability

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoscape Solar has a long history of providing comprehensive solar energy consultation, engineering, and installation services for commercial property portfolio owners in the New Jersey market. When Faropoint, a U.S. real estate investment firm that focuses on last mile industrial real estate started shifting their focus towards sustainability, Geoscape Solar was called in to design and execute the installation of solar energy systems on top of their industrial properties.

"Faropoint has always been ahead of the curve in terms of recognizing how climate change impacts the real estate investment," said Nir Ashpiz, Director of Sustainability. "Plans to evaluate each asset based on how they can decrease their carbon footprint were in motion long before 'corporate sustainability goals' became a mainstream phrase."

Currently, Geoscape Solar is installing a 676kW project on a Faropoint owned manufacturing facility in Mount Laurel, NJ. One of their main tenants is Productive Plastics, a company offering custom heavy gauge thermoformed plastic components and assemblies through processes such as pressure thermoforming and vacuum thermoforming.

The plastics industry has long been regarded as environmentally unfriendly. However, once Geoscape completes the solar energy system on the building, the environmental impact includes the removal of over 39 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.

"Many of the businesses housed in Faropoint properties use a great deal of electricity," confirmed Neal Erman, Director of Commercial Sales at Geoscape Solar. "We're working with them strategically to minimize their carbon output as individual businesses and collective property tenants, that results in adding value to the property and reducing the tenants overall operating costs.

The Mount Laurel property should be completed by the end of April. This is the first of several projects that Geoscape Solar and Faropoint will be working on to create more sustainable properties throughout New Jersey.

Irene Heifetz
Geoscape Solar
+1 856-403-7356
iheifetz@geoscapesolar.com

Geoscape Solar Benefits Business Owners

You just read:

How Geoscape Solar and Faropoint are Helping High Emission Businesses Become More Sustainable

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.