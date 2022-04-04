How Geoscape Solar and Faropoint are Helping High Emission Businesses Become More Sustainable

Geoscape Solar provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, engineering, and installation services for commercial property portfolio owners. Nir Ashpiz, Director of Sustainability at Faropoint Real Estate Faropoint is enabling their tenant, Productive Plastics, reduce their carbon footprint

Geoscape Solar partners with Faropoint, an investment company specializing in last-mile assets to install solar panels on top of their industrial properties.

MOUNT LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geoscape Solar has a long history of providing comprehensive solar energy consultation, engineering, and installation services for commercial property portfolio owners in the New Jersey market. When Faropoint, a U.S. real estate investment firm that focuses on last mile industrial real estate started shifting their focus towards sustainability, Geoscape Solar was called in to design and execute the installation of solar energy systems on top of their industrial properties.

"Faropoint has always been ahead of the curve in terms of recognizing how climate change impacts the real estate investment," said Nir Ashpiz, Director of Sustainability. "Plans to evaluate each asset based on how they can decrease their carbon footprint were in motion long before 'corporate sustainability goals' became a mainstream phrase."

Currently, Geoscape Solar is installing a 676kW project on a Faropoint owned manufacturing facility in Mount Laurel, NJ. One of their main tenants is Productive Plastics, a company offering custom heavy gauge thermoformed plastic components and assemblies through processes such as pressure thermoforming and vacuum thermoforming.

The plastics industry has long been regarded as environmentally unfriendly. However, once Geoscape completes the solar energy system on the building, the environmental impact includes the removal of over 39 million tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.

"Many of the businesses housed in Faropoint properties use a great deal of electricity," confirmed Neal Erman, Director of Commercial Sales at Geoscape Solar. "We're working with them strategically to minimize their carbon output as individual businesses and collective property tenants, that results in adding value to the property and reducing the tenants overall operating costs.

The Mount Laurel property should be completed by the end of April. This is the first of several projects that Geoscape Solar and Faropoint will be working on to create more sustainable properties throughout New Jersey.

Geoscape Solar Benefits Business Owners