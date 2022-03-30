Indiegogo Campaign for Unique Portable Water Carbonation System

Our current design also allows for a user to control the amount of carbonation in their water, giving them a drink made to their own tastes anywhere in the world.” — Spark To Go company spokesperson

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for a new product aimed at giving users access to carbonated water at the push of a button has already reached over 85% of its funding goals with over 300 backers and counting.

For the past two years, Spark To Go founders Luke and Pieter have been perfecting the design of a water bottle which can instantly transform its contents into carbonated water. Using 100% recyclable, food-grade CO2 canisters, Spark To Go's reusable metal bottle and plastic cap design aims at cutting global plastic waste by removing the need for single-use plastic bottles.

A Spark To Go company spokesperson said: "We know that lots of people love sparkling water, but are increasingly uncomfortable because of the extremely high environmental costs associated with the packaging, shipping and disposals of hundreds of billions of plastic water bottles globally per year.

"We wanted to seamlessly integrate carbonating water into people's everyday lives, allowing not only access to carbonated water at any time, but our current design also allows for a user to control the amount of carbonation in their water, giving them a drink made to their own tastes anywhere in the world.

"We are delighted with how well our crowdfunding campaign is going, and can't believe that it is nearing an end. We are hugely excited to take the next steps of Spark To Go's journey."

Being one of the most recycled materials on the planet, Spark To Go's cartridges are made from steel, consist of a minimum of 25% recycled material and are 100% recyclable themselves. This means that usage of cartridges contributes back to the recycled steel supply and helps to reduce the natural materials needed to be extracted from the Earth.

Not only is a reusable metal bottle massively better for the environment than the use of plastic water bottles, but according to Spark To Go the cartridges and carbonation system have the added benefit of working out cheaper than the average price-per-litre of sparkling water bought in a store.

With only a couple of weeks left of the campaign, Spark To Go announced that there are referral contests in the works, where entrants will stand the chance to win Spark To Go prizes, and shipping of the final product is currently estimated for December 2022.

Those interested can help to fund this product, by visiting the Indiegogo page or the Spark To Go website.