Indie Filmmaker Hosts Accessible Filmmaking Podcast For Fellow Filmmakers

Koura on the set of her first feature film "Catching The Light" filmed on location in Central Florida Koura directing on location in Thibodaux, LA "Filmmaking (actually)" is available on all major podcast streaming platforms, including Anchor (where you can click through to any platform of your choice)

With almost 20 years of Film Industry experience behind her, Koura Linda works to share Film Industry knowledge in both useful and accessible ways.

Indie film should not be synonymous with ‘unprofessional’ - and sure, money helps, but money isn’t your problem. You can do anything with the right combination of skill, knowledge, and talent.” — Koura Linda

SPRINGFIELD, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Countless cult classics didn’t get there because of a mega budget. Quite the opposite. The idea that the success of your movie (and career as a filmmaker) depends on the size of your wallet is unfortunately a deeply ingrained prevalent myth surrounding the industry. But money is silver, knowledge is gold, and anyone with the right knowledge, skill, and talent, can pull off movie magic without going bankrupt.On the "Filmmaking (actually)" podcast , multi-award winning indie filmmaker Koura Linda dismantles this myth one episode at a time, as she gives the nitty-gritty on what it takes to make a film. From finding (or writing) a good story, to casting and auditioning, getting funding, planning for post production, utilizing festivals to grow your network, and everything in between, including travel tips and any other random yet related topics.With almost 20 years of film industry experience behind her, Koura shares what she’s learned, so you can hopefully struggle less through mistakes and more quickly arrive at the successful parts of your own path. Above all, Koura’s goal with the podcast is to make it accessible to anyone and everyone, and as such it is provided in various formats: audio, video with subtitles written as a blog , and ALWAYS for free.Accessibility is a largely missing aspect of the film industry, and just like the myths that you can’t do anything without tons of cash, it is a myth that accessibility needs to be difficult or complicated. While everything is always a work-in-progress, and further efforts are always being made to increase the accessibility of the podcast content, for now various formats are provided so more people can access the information in the way that is best for them.Another big part of “Filmmaking (actually)” is that while most other film related podcasts are based on gripeing about the film industry, tearing down other people’s work, or more aimed at proving the relevance and cool factor of the host, “Filmmaking (actually)” is all about what you actually need to know as a filmmaker. Things like what to wear to Sundance - not so much about fashion, but more so that you don’t freeze. Or what “Intentional Filmmaking” is and at what point do you need to make some key choices about your projects? How do you actually get past the infamous “What’s your rate?/What’s your budget?” standoff? Where does business come into play as a Filmmaker and what do you need to know about it? With down-to-Earth topics and solid advice, it comes to no surprise that “Filmmaking (actually)” has received solid 5 star ratings across multiple platforms, including on Apple Podcasts.For her day job Koura works managing and running Space Dream Productions, a full-service indie production company, with 3 partners including her husband, musician and filmmaker Spaceship. Over 50 projects have moved (or are moving) through their company just since September 2016. 30 completed projects have received over 50 film festival acceptances internationally, so far receiving 80 award nominations and 31 awards, including "Best Director" (awarded to both Koura Linda and Spaceship for 3 different films), "Best Animation," "Best Drama: Short" "Best Short", and "Best Picture.”Several Space Dream Productions staff along with Koura and Spaceship work to schedule podcast guests, edit and proofread the transcripts of the podcasts and post them on the blog, while Spaceship edits the YouTube video versions with captions, and edits and posts the podcast itself to keep the content distributed as accessibly as possible at this stage.Because everyone has a story. And everyone should be able to access and obtain knowledge that empowers them to tell their story.

Filmmaking (actually): Episode 1: How Do You Make A Movie (Actually)?