Self-Reflection and How To Possess Positive Thinking in Life

“When we excel with the technical skills set of the role, we think we should be promoted to a higher position level..” — By Steve Mathieu

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled The Pineapple Theory: Be inspired to discover yourself more. A motivational book, a new concept of making a pineapple theory. The theory is about how it can make you discover yourself more with the pineapple fruit as a reference. Knowing more about yourself in the process of finding, nurturing your leadership growth — having life inspiration with the aim to make sense in the present set-up with intelligence and reasoning. A new branch out theory means like a pineapple fruit; it’s fresh and positively authentic!

Knowing more about yourself and being inspired to move positive communication forward in your daily lives, in the workplace, with society, and within your family or friends.

Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu was born and raised in Montreal. He managed Loss Prevention & Safety for twenty years and acts as a consultant to support the engagement and coaching programs. He is a firm ambassador of Culture and Core Values. Mathieu is known for being passionate, for his determination, and like the fruit; sharing new, fresh, and positive ideas. The Pineapple Theory: Be inspired to discover yourself more

Written by: Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu

