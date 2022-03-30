Top EB-5 Firm Hiring Remote Professionals for Fast-Growing Team
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, is staffing up. The San Juan, Puerto Rico-based firm is one of the fastest-growing and most successful companies in the EB-5 industry. Having completed the busiest year in its history, EB5AN is seeking applicants to join its growing team.
EB5AN raises capital under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program and shares its expertise with emerging companies seeking to finance their growth through foreign direct investment (FDI). EB5AN’s fund management business is centered on a continually growing portfolio of debt and private equity investments in real estate, food service, hospitality, and education. EB5AN’s consulting practice has helped clients to finance some of the premier real estate development projects in the United States and, more recently, to attract FDI to fund startup and growth ventures in a variety of industries. Additionally, the firm operates a network of USCIS-approved regional centers that facilitate job-creating investments throughout the country. EB5AN has been active in more than $1 billion of investment activity since its founding.
All currently open positions are remote. The work schedule is flexible but team members should be mostly available during regular business hours in their home countries. Some in-person meetings with prospective investors and potential business partners will be required, and all team members may be invited to come to San Juan for meetings, training, and team building once or twice a year. While most team members will be permanently remote, EB5AN offers eligible team members an incentive to relocate to Puerto Rico and work in a hybrid arrangement.
“We are expanding our team and we want to hire the best. We are looking for highly talented, highly motivated people who want to be part of a fast-moving business in a dynamic, niche industry,” says Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. “We have a collaborative, entrepreneurial culture. Our team is dispersed throughout the United States and around the world, but it doesn’t feel that way because we work so closely together.”
Currently open positions include marketing directors, business development leads, and staff accountants.
For the marketing director positions, EB5AN is looking for applicants with experience promoting investments to accredited investors in the U.S. or high-net-worth individuals in foreign markets. Countries with historically high numbers of EB-5 investors include the Peoples Republic of China (including Hong Kong SAR), Vietnam, South Korea, and Taiwan. Applicants from other regions such as the Middle East and North Africa, Southeast Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe are encouraged to apply.
The business development role is focused on identifying new investment opportunities and establishing new partnerships. This may include deal sourcing in real estate development and other industries as well as finding new markets for EB-5 capital. Applicants from a variety of backgrounds will be considered.
For the staff accountant positions, the most qualified applicants will have five to ten years of professional experience, including two to five years at U.S. public accounting firm. Success in this role will require a balanced skill set that includes financial reporting, managerial accounting/business analysis, and auditing.
Applications can be submitted online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8WWN9P5.
