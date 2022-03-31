Organic Skincare Lines Announce Product Award Wins
The haia Moss Stem Cell DNA Support Serum, part of the Age-Optimizing & Cellular Health Collection, gained one of the most coveted wins, Best Stem Cell Product.
Organic Male OM4 and haia garner first place accolades in annual Spa & Wellness Mexicaribe magazine product awards.
It is humbling to recognized for the fifth year by our industry peers for our Organic Male OM4 line for men, and we are simply elated for our new haia brand to be given top honors.”SILVERTHORNE, CO, US, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Well World is pleased to announce that its two organic skin care lines, haia and Organic Male OM4, have been recognized with several first-place wins in the Spa & Wellness Mexicaribe 2021 Product Awards. The magazine, which represents spa industry professionals and wellness enthusiasts throughout Mexico, The Caribbean, and Latin America, recently announced their highly anticipated list of winners.
— Michael Bruggeman
Michael Bruggeman, founder of Organic Male OM4 and haia, and President of One Well World commented, “It is humbling to recognized for the fifth year by our industry peers for our OM4 line for men, and we are simply elated for our new haia brand to be given top honors in three categories considering the intense competition by some of the most recognized skin care brands in the world. This is a testament to all the hard work we put into products that are organic and clean, yet wildly effective utilizing the wisdom of mother nature and scientific advances in ingredient delivery to achieve unprecedented skin wellness.”
Of the categories representing many facets of professional skin care, haia – a new line just launched last year – won top kudos for the following categories: Best Moisturizer – Blue Light Insulating Moisturizer; Best Cream Cleanser – Microbiome Balancing Glacial Mud Cleanser; and Best Stem Cell Product – Moss Stem Cell DNA Support Serum.
Organic Male OM4, which has won thirteen prior awards over the past five years, has won top accolades in the following categories: Best Men’s Moisturizer – Environmental Defense Hydration Complex; Best Scalp Treatment – Black Spruce & Siberian Ginseng Hair Densifying Elixir; and Best Men’s Body Care Product – Immune System Support Body Cleansing & Hydration Oil.
ABOUT haia
haia (HAPPY AS I AM) is a 360-degree Certified COSMOS Organic skin wellness brand that celebrates inclusion and individual-expression. haia scientifically supports skin and people of diverse colors, ethnicities, conditions, outward appearances, body types, sexual orientations and gender identities. We tap the earth’s ecological intelligence in selecting performance ingredients from four naturally occurring plant communities or biomes – the North American Boreal forest, Swiss Alpine tundra, Australian outback and the coast of Brittany, France, which represent each of the line’s four primary collections. haia’s personalized skin wellness solutions target today’s most pressing lifestyle concerns – urban air quality, extreme climate change, blue light from excessive device exposure, sleep and circadian rhythm disruption, stress, microbiome imbalances, cellular health, and skin longevity. Finally, each product has a carefully selected positive affirmation to inspire confidence and support emotional well-being. Learn more at www.haiawellness.com.
ABOUT ORGANIC MALE OM4
OM4 is the first skin type and condition-specific professional men’s line to launch in the US. On the leading edge of performance-based, green science organics, OM4 globally sources clinically-advanced, socially-responsible ingredients to target the unique biological skin differences and concerns of men. The brand mantra: 4 PRODUCTS | 4 STEPS | 4 MINUTES | 4 MEN. Color coded by skin type with each step numbered, OM4 is intuitively designed to be fast, easy and effective. Learn more at www.om4men.com.
ABOUT ONE WELL WORLD
One Well World, Ltd. Is the parent company, of haia (HAPPY AS I AM) and OM4 the ground breaking comprehensive men’s skin wellness brand, servicing the wellness needs of consumers since 2002. One Well World also houses the nonprofit 501(c)3 charitable foundation that supports mental health and suicide prevention, anti-bullying, domestic violence, access to wellness services for underserved populations and men’s health.
