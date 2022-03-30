Submit Release
Historic confirmation: Newsom swears in Patricia Guerrero to California Supreme Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday swore in Justice Patricia Guerrero to the California Supreme Court – the first Latina Justice to serve on the bench of our state’s highest court. A highly regarded jurist, Justice Guerrero’s nomination to the court was unanimously confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments last week.

