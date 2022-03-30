Submit Release
Attorney, Mediator Appointed as Henry County Judge

Northwest Ohio attorney and mediator Elizabeth J. Schuller was appointed today as the judge for Napoleon Municipal Court.

Schuller will join the court on April 25. The term of appointment concludes Dec. 31, 2023. To remain as judge on the court, Schuller must win election in 2023 for a full term, which begins on Jan. 1, 2024.

Schuller has been a private attorney for last 26 years. Since 2008, she has also worked as a credentialed mediator handling cases in six northwest Ohio counties: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, and Williams.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s judicial appointment fills the vacancy left by Judge Amy Rosebrook, who was appointed to the general and probate divisions of Henry County Common Pleas Court last November.

