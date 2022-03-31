Creospark and PixelMill Join Forces to Transform the Way We Work
Creospark and PixelMill continue their once-independent journeys together, helping clients achieve digital employee experience excellence.
We can deliver cost-effective out-of-the-box solutions to highly customized tailored tools, and anywhere in between.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creospark was founded from a dream to create a different company, one that cares about others. Dedicated to helping organizations understand, adopt, and love their technology, Creospark empowers organizations to work the way they want, whether in a physical office or together, securely in the cloud. The business landscape is changing, accelerating the need for better collaboration, better employee engagement, and more human communications. This is why Creospark is thrilled to announce a merger with PixelMill. Together PixelMill and Creospark now offer more: more experts, more offerings, more flexibility, and more opportunities for their clients and team.
— Noorez Khamis, VP of Technology and Co-Founder, Creospark
The combined roster now includes three Microsoft MVPs, a Microsoft Regional Director, a Microsoft Alumni, and a diverse team of technologists with 40+ certifications. Guided by leadership with direct access to Microsoft groups, it places them at the forefront of the Microsoft ecosystem, ensuring clients get the most value out of their Microsoft investment, preparing them for what's ahead.
"Our team's broad knowledge across platforms, applications, and technologies allows us to deliver truly holistic solutions that address our clients' complex challenges. With hundreds of digital workspaces delivered, our teams draw from vast knowledge across industries and project types."
– Eric Overfield, President & Founder, PixelMill
The two team's diverse skills bring both breadth and depth to their offerings. With PixelMill's mastery in digital workspace creation combined with Creospark's expertise in hybrid office, automation, and security, they deliver solutions that can transform an entire organization.
"With PixelMill's extensive knowledge of the workspace and refined design and development skills, we can tailor solutions to meet each client's unique needs."
– Noorez Khamis, VP of Technology and Co-Founder, Creospark
Together PixelMill and Creospark can match their clients' needs, no matter where they are on their technology journey.
"We can deliver cost-effective out-of-the-box solutions to highly customized tailored tools, and anywhere in between. Organizations can tap into security professionals, cross-platform specialists who streamline processes, and skilled developers who build tailored solutions that empower our clients to work the way they want."
– Noorez Khamis, VP of Technology and Co-Founder, Creospark
While these two teams bring different skills and experiences, their core values and missions are aligned.
"Our dedication to creating the ideal employee experience for our clients starts at home by fostering an environment of empathy, flexibility, and support. This partnership will bring our clients, our organization, and our team more growth opportunities."
– Simran Chaudhry, VP of Marketing & Sales and Co-founder, Creospark
PixelMill designs, develops and maintains beautiful and expertly architected employee experiences through holistic and humanized digital workspaces powered by Microsoft 365. Visit pixelmill.com to learn more.
Creospark empowers businesses to work the way they want, whether in a physical office or together in the cloud. Their entire portfolio of solutions, spanning across Hybrid Office, Process Transformation and Secure Cloud, is built on a foundation of employee experience. To learn more, visit creospark.com.
