An Autobiography of US Navy Captain Dana R. Gordon of His US Navy and Post-Military Career

“Dana R. Gordon’s natural flair for story-telling makes his book an interesting and hard-to-put- down read. Real leaders worth their salt and aspiring ones will learn a thing or two...”
— The Moving Words Review.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dana R. Gordon will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with his published book titled TEAM: Training, Education, and Mentorship. An autobiography book of the U.S. Navy Captain Dana R. Gordon, an inspirational

and knowledgeable guide to teamwork, mentorship, growth, and development. It will give readers aspiring soldiers insights into what it is like to have a military career - having all the way pride high school student-athlete, college engineering student, to being an aviator, and a director of a company.

“The best book on leadership/mentorship I have ever read. I had the pleasure of working for Captain Dana Gordon for several years, and I can tell you there isn’t anyone better! Reading this book was like taking a trip down memory lane, it provides insight into the best leader I have ever worked for. I would highly recommend this book to anyone! The thoughts and wisdom shared in this book applies to anyone that is a part of a team, or in a leadership position, or
looking to become a better leader!” — Amazon Customer Review.

“Take the day or weekend to sit down and learn from Captain Gordon and his mentors, coaches, and leaders that helped create the outstanding individual that commanded the USS Iwo Jima and under his tutor ledge created many more leaders to carry on the great leadership tradition. Give TEAM: Training, Education, and Mentorship the time, and you will find new ideas and reinforce ideas you already have but, you will see they are in target and have been a part of
leadership in many forms.” — Reviewed by Roy Peek, Goodreads Review.

TEAM: Training, Education, and Mentorship
Written by: Dana R. Gordon
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

