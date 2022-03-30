A Heartwarming Story to Educate Children’s Emotions Towards a Bereaved Special Someone

“What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.”—” — Helen Keller.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kay E. Thomson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled, Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss. A children’s book with illustrations that its readers will embrace as someone who has encountered the loss of someone they cherished and loved. A child can feel many emotions and not understand why they have so many conflicting feelings and emotions. They will need your help and understanding as a parent, teacher, and other relatives they are close to and trust. The guidance of God will help them understand that their loved one is not lost but instead is enjoying a new and healthy body in the presence of God.

Macey Donley is the illustrator of the book and the author’s granddaughter. As a girl, Macey drew all the time, and as she got older, she dedicated more time to her love and skill for art. She has since begun studying Psychology at San Diego State University and recently received her Emergency Medical Technician certification.

Kay E. Thomson grew up in New Jersey where her father was a Pastor in the Methodist Church. She married Dale Thomson and moved to California. Dale and Kay had 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren. The couple spent their married life serving God in the music ministry of their church and by teaching Sunday School for 21 years. Kay worked for 17 years as the Music/Worship assistant at her church, followed by working as an assistant in the high-tech industry for 15 years. Thomson also led The Encouragers, a group of Widowed women and me who met regularly to study God’s Word and encourage one another on their journey to joy. She currently lives in Roseville, CA and has led GriefShare groups for the last 10 years.

Oh NO, Where Did He Go!: Understanding how children handle death and loss

Written by: Kay E. Thomson

