Post Session Report :: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

SB 1028, PN 1374 (Stefano) – Would make PA the 27th state to establish the Purple Star School Program which is a state sponsored recognition designed to acknowledge a public, nonpublic or charter school that has committed to supporting the unique educational and social-emotional needs of a student who is a dependent of an active or former member of the US Armed Forces on active duty; the Pennsylvania National Guard; or a reserve force of the US Armed Forces. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

SB 1019, PN 1524 (Brooks) – Amends the Administrative Code, Section 2102-F COVID-19 regulatory flexibility authority by extending certain regulatory suspensions from March 31 to June 30, 2022. It also requires that no later than May 31, 2022, each authority who initially authorized a regulatory suspension extension to March 31, 2022 by Act 73 of 2021, issue an updated report on the regulatory suspension. The report shall be published on the authority’s publicly accessible Internet website and provided to each member of the General Assembly. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

HR 188 (Hennessey) – Extends the Governor’s emergency disaster declaration in response to the Forbes Ave./Fern Hollow Bridge collapse in Allegheny County until September 30, 2022. A vote of 48-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 48-0:

John F. Vogel, Pennsylvania Council on Aging (reappointment)

Amanda M. Butterfield, Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission (new appointment)

Mary Jeanne P. Igoe, Board of Trustees of Clarks Summit State Hospital (new appointment)

Jeffrey B. Becker, State Board of Optometry (reappointment)

