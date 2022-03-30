Get Into Recycle – Innovation Network’s Community Engagement Program

Over the 26 years in business, Innovation Networks has been involved in several community initiatives and taking part in important causes.

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation Networks Inc, a Managed Services Provider located in Richmond, BC, has been serving businesses throughout North America since 1996, offering a range of IT Services, including Managed IT Services, Outsourcing IT, and Technical Support.Over the 26 years in business, Innovation Networks has been involved in several community initiatives and taking part in important causes. A core element of our company culture is what we can do in return to our society.Innovation Networks runs the “Get INto Recycle” initiative, which started in 2007 and runs throughout each year. This program is employer-led, but volunteer-based. In this program, the company takes good quality used computers and refurbishes them to donate to individuals, non-profits, and for-profit organizations that have a need. By providing recipients access to current technology, the initiative has created a positive impact on BC communities in addition to the environment. The program plays a fundamental role in minimizing environmental damage and reducing the amount of electronic waste while also being able to support communities.This full-cycle program begins with Innovation Networks encouraging donations of used equipment from clients and partners that could still be refurbished. This call-to-action raises awareness over alternatives to recycling equipment. The computers are then evaluated by the technical team, and the company orders any pieces that are necessary to refurbish them. Lastly, a delivery or a pickup is coordinated, so the donation is made directly by Innovation Networks. Over the years, they have been donated to students, Christmas funds, seniors, and non-profit organizations.Throughout the years, we have received incredible feedback from the recipients of these computers. Here is an email from the Program Manager of one of the non-profits we support through the program, Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland:Good morning team,Thanks again for dropping off and picking up again (more computers to be refurbished) last week. I had one family pick up a desktop Wednesday night and just wanted to share the email below. She is a grade 11 student. The impact of your kindness is rippling throughout our community, thank you!“Thank you very much for the computer. It would be a great help for me as it will help me complete my homework assignments. Please thank the donors as it was very kind of them to support young students like me so that we can be the best at what we do without their help with the computer. I would have had to attend the library which is difficult during these Covid times so once again please give them my heartfelt gratefulness I am happy to be part of the Big Sisters program as they also support young ladies like myself.About Big Sisters of BC Lower MainlandSince 1960, Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland (Big Sisters) has been changing the course of young lives by providing supportive developmental relationships (mentors) to youth in our community who need someone the most. They support female-identified youth who may be facing challenges like bullying, isolation, poverty, anxiety, low self-esteem, and more. Their caseworkers carefully match them with female adult mentors who help them overcome adversities, make healthy choices, and reach their full potential. On average, over 800 youth benefit from participation in their mentoring programs every year.The 3 core mentoring programs:BIG SISTERS MENTORING: a 1:1 mentoring program that matches youth with a supportive, caring adult. This weekly meetup focuses on activities that enhance social-emotional development and build a relationship based on trust and common interests.STUDY BUDDY: a weekly 1:1 mentoring program that focuses on schoolwork. Students in this program not only improve their academics but also report a higher level of self-esteem, better social interaction with peers, and increased pursuit of post-secondary education.GO GIRLS! HEALTHY BODIES, HEALTHY MINDS: an eight-week group mentoring program designed to encourage physical activity, balanced eating, and the development of a positive self-image.Be a part of the Get INto Recycle ProgramGiving back is contagious, and Innovation Networks hopes to encourage other companies to also give back to their communities. To learn more about how you can partner up with us and increase the positive impact of our program, please reach out to info@innovationnetworks.com.Follow us on social media or contact us directly through phone or email!Phone: +1 604-275-5100Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/innovationnetworks/ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Innovationnetworks LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/innovation-networks-managed-it-services-aa19b9157/ Website: https://innovationnetworks.com Contact us: https://innovationnetworks.com/contact-us/ Email: info@innovationnetworks.com