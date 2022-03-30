When You Feel Lost and Empty, What Could God Help and Bind You To Continue Having Faith With Him?

“We laughed a lot, saw the sun come up every morning, and set every night. Dale continued to play his trumpet and we both continued to work, teach Sunday School and play with the grandkids.”—” — Kay Thompson

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kay E. Thomson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming London Book Fair 2022 with her published book titled Finding JOY in the Midst of Grief: Continuing in God’s Loving Grip Through Loss of a Loved One. In the lasting memory of the author, her husband’s life changing illness and challenges have been shared to help others find their way through their own journey of life’s challenges, problems, love, sadness, affection, and marriage. The author lost her husband after battling Parkinson’s disease and Stage 4 colon cancer. They were married for 44 years. The last 3 years were spent coping, and battling illness together while believing that God was with them. Their faith and trust in God helped them understand that God will never take you on a path where He will not/cannot protect you.

“This book has a wonderful way of keeping your attention and focus. It is easy to read yet it is full of passion and inspirational depth. It is emotional yet humor resides among its pages as you travel the path with the author on her new normal life path.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Kay E. Thomson grew up in New Jersey where her father was a Pastor in the Methodist Church. She married Dale Thomson and moved to California. Dale and Kay had 2 daughters and 6 grandchildren. The couple spent their married life serving God in the music ministry of their church and by teaching Sunday School for 21 years. Kay worked for 17 years as the Music/Worship assistant at her church, followed by working as an assistant in the high-tech industry for 15 years. Thomson also led The Encouragers, a group of Widowed women and me who met regularly to study God’s Word and encourage one another on their journey to joy. She currently lives in Roseville, CA and has led GriefShare groups for the last 10 years.

