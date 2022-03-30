GLOZAL - Creator of the First NFT Music Player™ will be Unveiling Their Flagship Project PlayOne™ on April 1, in Miami

PlayOne Preview Company Logo PlayOne Logo

Our encrypted NFT Music Player™ enables users to play music off the blockchain in real-time and verifies ownership of each NFT simultaneously

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOZAL, Inc., will be unveiling their flagship project PlayOne™ – a fully encrypted blockchain NFT Music Player for artists, creators, musicians, collectors and fans to co-exist and discover unique NFT drops - at Cryptoworldcon Miami 2022 https://cryptoworldcon.com/ and Miami NFT Week 2022 https://miaminftweek.com/

The PlayOne NFT Music Player™ is a web-based player and will also be available as a free download in the App Store and Google Play Store in the coming months.

PlayOne™ enables artists to earn a majority of the revenue from their content as NFTs. In addition to the traditional initial NFT sale and re-sale royalty model, PlayOne artists will have multiple revenue streams, as will fans and collectors, derived from the tokenomics built into the PlayOne™ platform.

In addition to PlayOne™ we have created an SEC compliant DeFi investment platform (http://invest.glozal.com). “People around the globe who support our product & mission can now invest in our company at any single time. The price of our GLOZAL security token (GLZ) will evolve with the demand over time. GLZ tokens are fully registered digital securities (ERC-20 compatible) that are tradable on decentralized secondary markets and compatible with the decentralized finance ecosystem, a true Web3.0 solution" says Tarek Kirschen, CEO & Founder.

About GLOZAL — Founded in April of 2021, GLOZAL Inc. is a Miami based technology company developing the PlayOne NFT Music Player™. Our encrypted NFT Music Player™ enables users to play music off the blockchain in real-time and verifies ownership of each NFT simultaneously.

Product Info: https://playonenft.com

Company Info: https://glozal.com

Investor Info: https://invest.glozal.com/signin

PlayOne NFT Explainer Video