Registration is Open for Freedom Kitchen Summit “A Fork in the Road” Documentary Series
Features Education, Activities and Cooking SegmentsDETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Kitchen Summit has released a docu-series on the topic of kids and food called "A Fork in the Road” featuring education, cooking segments and numerous activities to help raise healthy kids. Registration is now open for the free summit, which takes place Wednesday, March 30 through Sunday, April 3, with an encore weekend planned for April 8-10.
“We are at a fork in the road. If you have children who are important to you – your children, grandchildren, the neighbor’s children, your nieces and nephews, any children who are important to you – then I invite you to listen, learn and take action,” said Lisa Jendza of Freedom Kitchen. “You will hear from experts about the decline in health and the decline in I.Q. for our children while we continue to see mental health decline as well.”
Jendza is a business and health coach who founded Freedom Kitchen as a space to offer cooking classes and education to those ready to eat real food and a place for health enthusiasts to gather.
After a decade of teaching holistic health, Jendza saw a need to gather in the kitchen with like-minded individuals and begin creating a new ecosystem that organizes resources from health advocates, food producers and farmers to influence the shift to conscious consumerism.
“The kids are wiser than we give them credit for and they need to be included in this conversation. Their hopes and dreams depend on their health and their health starts in the kitchen,” Jendza said.
At the summit, experts will inspire parents to be creative with their kids in the kitchen and teach participants how to improve their health and the health of their families. “Change starts with creativity and it’s time for us to get creative. Our freedom begins and ends in the kitchen with the choices that we make every day,” Jendza said.
The opening keynote speaker at the Freedom Kitchen Summit is Zen Honeycutt, the founding director of Moms Across America, a nonprofit and national coalition of unstoppable moms. She is the director of the film, “Communities Rising,” the instigator of first citizen-funded glyphosate testing in America and the author of “Unstoppable: Transforming Sickness into Triumph, Empowerment and a Celebration of Community.”
Delivering the closing keynote address will be Dr. Jeremy Ayres, a naturopractic consultant, investigative researcher, broadcaster and author. He is the founder of Naturally Better, which has been offering natural supplements and bioidentical natural hormones for 25 years.
Other powerful speakers at the program include Maria Emmerich, known as Keto Maria from Keto-Adapted.com; Sinclair Kennally from DetoxRejuvenation; Katie Kimball the Kitchen Steward and creator of Kids Cook Real Food; Dr. Meg Haworth, a trailblazer who shifts clients into healthy, strong, vibrant and whole individuals ready to live inspired and meaningful lives using mind body medicine, nutrition and transpersonal psychology; and the powerhouse HolisticMom M.D., Dr. Madiha Saeed, a family physician who wrote the Holistic RX for Kids.
This event was made possible through donations and sponsorships from concerned parents and Sena Sea, Sprout Bake, Pluck, 360 Cookware and Red Pill Revolution. Viewing is free for a limited time with a continuing education package offered and a 12-week Summer Cooking Program. You are invited to participate if the health of the next generation is important to you.
For more information about the Freedom Kitchen Summit, including the featured speakers, or to register, visit freedomkitchensummit.com.
