Kinark Child and Family Services Teams Up with EMHware to Support Operational Efficiency
ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMHware, an EverHealth brand and provider of the premier cloud-based agency management solution, announced today that Kinark Child and Family Services, a leading child and youth service provider, is using EMHware to help improve access, efficiencies, and outcomes for its clients.
A key goal of Kinark’s strategic plan is to leverage technology to aid in extending service delivery and improving operational workflows. The agency sought a comprehensive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that could scale to meet its ever-changing needs. EMHware specializes in cloud solutions for the management of agencies offering social, addiction, and mental health services. The flexibility of EMHware’s software to meet Kinark’s specified requirements made the company the vendor of choice.
According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, one in five children and youth has a mental health challenge. “Children have been uniquely and negatively impacted by COVID-19,” said Shona Casola, director of child and youth mental health at Kinark, “resulting in an increased need for mental health services. We have seen a rise in childhood depression and anxiety in addition to other behavioural and conduct issues because of the isolation, changes in social and physical activity, and other stresses stemming from the pandemic. Our choice to partner with EMHware is especially timely as we seek to streamline operations and offer integrated care through interdisciplinary teams to the children and families who need it most.”
“From scheduling appointments to workload management to program tracking and a broad spectrum of analytics and reporting, EMHware helps agencies run smoother, free staff from manual administrative work, and enable greater focus on client care,” said Maria Prairie, president of EMHware. “Our solution can help schedule to capacity, prioritize care, eliminate missed appointments, and minimize the time it takes for internal and ministry reporting. We are pleased to partner with Kinark to help care for some of our most at-risk children and youth.”
“We expect that EMHware will enable us to better meet the operational needs of Kinark at a time when we need technology-driven efficiencies more than ever and into the future,” said Shafqat Suri, director of information technology at Kinark. “The timing for this transformation is a significant benefit to our agency and those we serve.”
About EMHware by EverHealth
EMHware, an EverHealth solution, is headquartered in Ontario and provides cloud-based Agency Management Software for social, addiction, and mental health services for agencies across Canada. For more information, visit: https://www.emhware.com/
About Kinark Child and Family Services
Kinark is a child and youth service organization in Ontario, providing expert help to more than 9,900 children and youth, their families, and communities annually. Their three primary program streams include Community-based Child and Youth Mental Health, Autism, and Forensic Mental Health. For more information, visit: https://www.kinark.on.ca/
About EverHealth and EverCommerce
EverHealth, an EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) brand, provides end-to-end digital solutions to over 72,000 health care providers to help modernize the patience experience, improve health care outcomes, and streamline practice administration. EverHealth solutions include practice management, behavioral health, electronic health records, patient solutions and communications, and payment solutions. EverCommerce is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell, and EverConnect brands. For more information, visit: https://www.evercommerce.com/
