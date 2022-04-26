6th Annual ConV2X Blockchain in Healthcare 2022 Event Announced

ConV2X Blockchain in Healthcare 2022, Sept 15, Austin, TX, USA

Blockchain in healthcare research & technology symposium to be held in Austin, TX

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners in Digital Health has announced its acclaimed healthtech symposium, ConVerge2Xcelerate (#ConV2X) Blockchain 2022, will be held on site, and in person, September 15, in Austin, TX, USA.

The ConV2X 6th Annual Symposium is the premier destination community driving the transformation of healthcare with blockchain and edge technologies. ConV2X presents real world evidence, strategy, operations, research & trends to guide informed decision making to successfully navigate the benefits of this emerging health technology field.

The theme for the 2022 program is “Blockchain in Healthcare Today and Tomorrow.” The audience includes global C-suite leaders across a multidisciplinary ecosystem of universities, health systems, consortiums, pharmaceutical industry, government, NGO, consultants, clinicians, VCs/Investors, students and startups.

The full day event will present panel discussions, keynotes, meet the speaker and startup forums, a virtual blockchain scientific track, and exhibition gallery.

Symposium Topics will include but are not limited to:

• Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Management

• Data Management, Access, Control, and Consent Management

• Drug Supply chain & Anti-Counterfeiting

• Insurances, Claims Management, Fraud Reduction & Administrative Processes

• New Business Models in Healthcare and the Role of Tokenization, NFTs and DAOs

• Web3 and Metaverse

• Use of Data and AI on blockchain networks

• Regulatory, Policy & Standards (Finance, HIPAA & GDPR)

• DeSci

• Global Technical, Cultural and Business Challenges

A virtual Scientific Track is also planned.

For those interested in supporting the symposium, speaking or exhibiting, please contact Ms. Tory Cenaj, at info@partnersindigitalhealth.com

About

Partners in Digital Health (PDH), is a forward reaching communications company publishing the peer reviewed journals Blockchain in Healthcare Today and Telehealth and Medicine Today, producer of the companion ConVerge2Xcelerate (#ConV2X) conference series, and Innovation Ignition Pitch Competition. The portfolio converges leading academics and multidisciplinary leaders around the globe to accelerate healthcare transformation and consensus building in emerging fields of research, discovery and use. PDH continuously pushes the boundaries of technology innovation in scholarly publication and ecosystem practices to bring trust, transparency, and truth to its audience.

Blockchain in Healthcare Today (BHTY) is the world’s first peer reviewed open access international journal that amplifies and disseminates distributed ledger technology research and innovations in the healthcare information systems, clinical computing, network technologies and biomedical sciences. Fields of interest include utility for data integrity, privacy preservation, health information systems interoperability, permissioned security for health data, clinical support and clinical trials management, supply chain management, revenue cycle automation, cost and impact, and the integration of AI and machine learning tools in this emerging specialty field of research.

BHTY recently announced a supply chain theme issue entitled “Blockchain Tracking and Tracing for the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Device Industry.” For detail visit https://blockchainhealthcaretoday.com/index.php/journal/call-for-papers.