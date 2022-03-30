Submit Release
Hybrid Project WILD Workshop Scheduled for Educators This April

CONTACT: Lindsay Webb: (603) 271-6649 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 March 30, 2022

Concord, NH– Educators of students in grades K-4 interested in incorporating nature, wildlife, and science activities into their curriculum are invited to join the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department for a three-part professional development workshop entitled Project WILD: Using Your School’s Outdoor Space for Learning this April. Informal and formal educators are welcome to attend.

Program Design:

Part 1: Once enrolled, participants will be assigned a short pre-workshop homework assignment.

Part 2: All participants will meet on Thursday, April 28, 2022, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. for hands-on learning at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, 387 Perch Pond Road, Holderness, NH.

Part 3: Participants will complete their training with a short post-workshop homework assignment.

The cost of this workshop is $25.00. Payment instructions will be emailed to participants once they register for the workshop. All participants will receive their own copy of Project WILD’s K-12 curriculum book.

This workshop is limited to 15 participants, so secure your space today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=178&ClassActivity=106.

Project WILD is an international conservation and environmental education program developed by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies that focuses on wildlife and habitat. To learn more visit www.fishwildlife.org/projectwild.

