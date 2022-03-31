New Podcast, Quit Your Crappy Job, Helps Listeners Find Courage For Positive Career Change
New bi-weekly podcast features inspirational guests who quit their crappy job and pivoted to a new career or experience
The podcast is more than just hearing stories about why people left their crappy jobs; we also dive into the specifics that prompted change and the courage to leave their situation behind,”ATLANTA, GA, US, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the “Quit Your Crappy Job Podcast”, set to launch today, March 31 2022. The podcast features inspirational stories exploring why people quit their jobs to move on to other, more exciting careers.
— says Jeff Hughes, co-founder
The duo of Jeff Hughes and Scott Willson are the brains behind the podcast. Having been prone to quitting a few crappy jobs during the course of their career themselves, they were inspired by the recent timing of the “Great Resignation,” and knew it was the perfect time share encouraging stories about those who have made career moves, or just flat out left the workforce, given the recent shift in how people view work and family life.
“The podcast is more than just hearing stories about why people left their crappy jobs; we also dive into the specifics that prompted their change and how they had the courage to leave their situation behind,” says Jeff Hughes, co-founder. Scott Willson added, “We want our listeners to gain confidence from these stories and that they too can move from a less-than-ideal situation to a better one.”
The podcast will interview a wide variety of professionals who left their crappy jobs for something better. The list includes a former pro football player who became an artist, a former CEO who’s looking for his next gig, a former medical student who changed course before becoming a doctor, a marketing expert who started their own marketing firm while living in an RV, and many more fun stories.
Tune in for the first episode on March 31, 2022 which happens to be International Quit Your Crappy Job Day! Register at www.quityourcrappyjob.com to be notified of each bi-weekly podcast, learn more about its mission, or to apply to be the next guest.
About Quit Your Crappy Job
The Quit Your Crappy Job podcast was created by two Gen X tech professionals who were inspired by stories of friends and coworkers leaving their “crappy” job to do something better. The bi-weekly podcast highlights stories and offers tips to others looking to pivot their career. For more information, visit www.quityourcrappyjob.com.
Elise Oras
Wheels Up Collective
+1 206-552-8122
email us here