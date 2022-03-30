Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,664 in the last 365 days.

MDHHS expands partnership with libraries to 70 sites offering free at-home testing kits to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has expanded its efforts to provide free, at-home testing kits to underserved areas of the state by providing test kits to additional libraries for a total of 70 locations participating in the program. For Michigan families spending more time in group settings, with extended and/or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from Spring Break trips, these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the virus when returning to work and school.

"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease."

More than 24,000 kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household. To obtain a test kit, visit the following libraries during business hours.

The test kits are in addition to the MI Backpack Home Tests, a voluntary program in which parents, students and staff can sign up to take home COVID-19 test kits. MDHHS has provided over 583,000 kits to schools to distribute to participants.  

Michiganders can also get testing at numerous testing sites across the state. To find a testing site, visit Search Results (solvhealth.com). In addition, community popup testing sites are listed at Coronavirus - Community Based Pop-Up Rapid Antigen Testing Events (michigan.gov), which includes testing at welcome centers, airports and 22 neighborhood testing sites across the state.

# # #

You just read:

MDHHS expands partnership with libraries to 70 sites offering free at-home testing kits to Michiganders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.