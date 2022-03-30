MDHHS expands partnership with libraries to 70 sites offering free at-home testing kits to Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has expanded its efforts to provide free, at-home testing kits to underserved areas of the state by providing test kits to additional libraries for a total of 70 locations participating in the program. For Michigan families spending more time in group settings, with extended and/or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from Spring Break trips, these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the virus when returning to work and school.

"This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan's chief medical executive. "Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease."

More than 24,000 kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household. To obtain a test kit, visit the following libraries during business hours.

The test kits are in addition to the MI Backpack Home Tests, a voluntary program in which parents, students and staff can sign up to take home COVID-19 test kits. MDHHS has provided over 583,000 kits to schools to distribute to participants.

Michiganders can also get testing at numerous testing sites across the state. To find a testing site, visit Search Results (solvhealth.com). In addition, community popup testing sites are listed at Coronavirus - Community Based Pop-Up Rapid Antigen Testing Events (michigan.gov), which includes testing at welcome centers, airports and 22 neighborhood testing sites across the state.

