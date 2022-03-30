Submit Release
Pikeville Man Indicted Following TBI Rape Investigation

BLEDSOE COUNTY – A Pikeville man faces a felony charge, accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor.

In late October, at the request of 12th District Attorney General Mike Taylor, TBI special agents began investigating Braydon Pendergrass (DOB 2-7-2002). Agents subsequently developed information Pendergrass had a sexual encounter with a minor earlier in the month.

On Monday, the Bledsoe County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Pendergrass with one count of Statutory Rape. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Bledsoe County Jail.

