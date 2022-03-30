Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,654 in the last 365 days.

Zapata Technology Selected for STARS III

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zapata Technology announces its selection to be on the STARS III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) which includes the award of the two focused scope sub-areas: Emerging Technologies (ET) and OCONUS Place of Performance support.

STARS III has a $50 billion dollar ceiling that can connect highly qualified Small Disadvantaged Businesses (SDB) to the federal IT market. The program has rigorous application requirements designed to identify those companies with the strongest skills to federal IT contracting agencies and opens a number of opportunities to the limited number of businesses that are selected.

Zapata Technology has been recognized in the application process for both its historical accomplishments and its current innovations. This selection distinguishes Zapata Technology from thousands of 8(a) small businesses nationwide and acknowledges the company’s strength along with its reputation for outstanding work with federal IT customers. In addition to its service contract work, the company has extended its expertise in the IT market with growth focused and forward-looking development of several Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) products to solve complex customer challenges.

Zapata Technology saves lives by providing America’s military with the technology and intelligence they need to serve and defend our nation. The company was established in 2007, is an 8(a) Veteran-Owned Small Business and SDB Software Solutions Company focused on the U.S. Federal Market. More information and career opportunities can be found at www.zapatatechnology.com

Christina HAll
Zapata Technology
+1 706-607-2517
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Zapata Technology Selected for STARS III

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.