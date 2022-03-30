Zapata Technology Selected for STARS III
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zapata Technology announces its selection to be on the STARS III Government-wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) which includes the award of the two focused scope sub-areas: Emerging Technologies (ET) and OCONUS Place of Performance support.
STARS III has a $50 billion dollar ceiling that can connect highly qualified Small Disadvantaged Businesses (SDB) to the federal IT market. The program has rigorous application requirements designed to identify those companies with the strongest skills to federal IT contracting agencies and opens a number of opportunities to the limited number of businesses that are selected.
Zapata Technology has been recognized in the application process for both its historical accomplishments and its current innovations. This selection distinguishes Zapata Technology from thousands of 8(a) small businesses nationwide and acknowledges the company’s strength along with its reputation for outstanding work with federal IT customers. In addition to its service contract work, the company has extended its expertise in the IT market with growth focused and forward-looking development of several Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) products to solve complex customer challenges.
Zapata Technology saves lives by providing America’s military with the technology and intelligence they need to serve and defend our nation. The company was established in 2007, is an 8(a) Veteran-Owned Small Business and SDB Software Solutions Company focused on the U.S. Federal Market. More information and career opportunities can be found at www.zapatatechnology.com
