Wolf Administration Previews Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Benefits in South Central Region 2022 Construction Season

More than 130 projects expected to begin, continue in region

Wolf Administration officials today highlighted the 133 projects anticipated to start or continue this year in the eight-county south central Pennsylvania region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making an immediate impact on Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges by accelerating infrastructure projects throughout the commonwealth,” said Gov. Wolf. “South central Pennsylvania will see an estimated $297 million worth of infrastructure projects continue, begin, or go out to bid this construction season. These projects are vital to ensuring the people who live and work in Pennsylvania have safe, modern and efficient transportation network.”

Overall highlights in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 8 region – which includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties – include nearly 123 miles of paving and repair or replacement of 80 bridges.

These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $55.6 million in additional funding to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:

Adams County Office of Planning and Development will receive at least $2.7 million more;

Franklin County Planning Department will receive at least $3 million more;

Harrisburg Area Transportation Study will receive at least $23.6 million more;

Lancaster County Planning Commission will receive at least $15.9 million more;

Lebanon County Planning Department will receive at least $2.6 million more; and

York Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will receive at least $7.8 million more.

“Additional federal funding is welcome as we face the challenges of modernizing and maintaining one of the nation’s largest transportation systems,” said Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser. “PennDOT will leverage these funds to advance projects that will improve safety and mobility in south central Pennsylvania and the state.”

Notable projects that will continue this year include:

I-81 resurfacing/highway preservation project in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships, Cumberland County, $26.5 million;

Route 15 resurfacing and safety improvement project Franklin and Carroll townships, York County, and Huntington and Latimore townships, Adams County, $19.4 million;

Route 22 resurfacing from Elmerton Avenue (Route 3026) in the City of Harrisburg to Route 225 in Dauphin Borough, Dauphin County, $13.5 million;

Route 181 (N. George Street) safety improvements and resurfacing at the I-83 Exit 22 Interchange in Manchester Township, York County, $12.4 million;

Route 22 dual single-span structure replacements at Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County, $11.2 million;

Route 22 (William Penn Hwy) resurfacing project in Greenwood, Howe, Buffalo, and Watts townships from Owl Hollow Road eastbound to Perry/Dauphin County Line and from Owl Hollow Road westbound to west of the Newport Road Interchange, $9.7 million;

Route 462 (Market Street) bridge replacement project in Spring Garden and Springettsbury townships, York County, $6.4 million;

Route 222 resurfacing project from the Mohler Church Road overpass in Ephrata Township to the Pool Road overpass in West Earl Township, Lancaster County, $6.3 million;

I-78/I-81 pavement preservation project in Lebanon and Dauphin counties, $5.5 million; and

Route 1006 (Main Street) resurfacing in the Village of Scotland, Greene Township, Franklin County, $5 million;

Notable projects that have begun or are beginning this year include:

Centerville Road interchange improvement project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, $19.7 million;

Centerville Road Widening Project from Route 23 (Marietta Avenue) to Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, $13.3 million;

I-81 resurfacing from Route 581 to the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge in Hampden and East Pennsboro townships, $12.8 million;

Route 22 and I-81 bridge preservations in the City of Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County, $9.8 million.

Laudermilch Road bridge replacement project in Derry Township, Dauphin County, $3.9 million;

Black Gap Road resurfacing project in Greene Township, Franklin County, $3.8 million;

Church Street resurfacing and box culvert project in East and West Hempfield townships Lancaster County, $3.6 million;

Lime Street resurfacing project in the City of Lancaster, Lancaster County, $3 million;

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

“As District 8 ramps up its construction and maintenance activities this spring, we ask everyone who travels on our highways to make safety their number one priority,” said Acting District Executive Christopher Kufro. “Safe driving will help keep both our workers safe and motorists safe.”

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.