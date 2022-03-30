Inspiring Memoir of a Doctor from Guyana Makes It to the London Book Fair

Defining Moments of a Free Man from a Black Stream by Frank Duglass

Brought about by poverty, he faced severe childhood trauma causing him to question his place in his family and to yearn for his acceptance.” — By Frank Duglass

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defining Moments of a Free Man from a Black Stream by Book Excellence Award finalist and Online Book Club’s Non-Fiction Book of the Year winner, Dr. Frank L. Douglas, is an inspirational and compelling memoir of a young black man who grew up in abject poverty and rose to become one of the world's pre-eminent scientists in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Frank’s memoir will be part of Authors Press’ book exhibition for the London Book Fair.

Dr. Frank L. Douglas hails from a country in South America, Guyana. Brought about by poverty, he faced severe childhood trauma causing him to question his place in his family and to yearn for his acceptance. Despite these obstacles, Douglas excelled academically, showing great promise at school and winning multiple awards.

Upon arriving in the United States as a Fullbright scholar, just two weeks before Dr. Martin Luther King’s historic March on Washington, Douglas was shocked by the racism he experienced from white Americans and the cultural prejudice he received from black Americans — invalidating his faith and identity. Douglas became the master of his own fate through grit, hard work, and the road less traveled. He went on to complete his Ph.D. and M.D. from Cornell University, and a residency in Internal Medicine at Johns Hopkins. Get your copy of this inspiring memoir at Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other online retailers.

Defining Moments of a Free Man from a Black Stream

Written by Dr. Frank L. Douglas

