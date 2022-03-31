After 60 Years as a Hypnotist, Vance Romane says: “Hypnosis is a Great Gift Everyone Has, but Few Use It”

Hypnotist for 60 years

Hypnotism is increasingly recognized as a valuable tool by a variety of professionals and the public for health, happiness and success

Hypnosis is one of the greatest gifts we are given when we are born, but few use it.” — Vance Romane

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical doctors practiced hypnosis discretely in the 1950’s and could lose their license for practicing hypnosis. Other physicians would shun them. Vance Romane began hypnotizing people in the 1960s when people were afraid to look in his eyes. At age 15, a promoter wanted him to sign an exclusive contract for a tour of concert halls in Canada as “the entertaining comedy hypnotist”.

Instead, he decided to go the route of studying psychology at the University of Manitoba. In his fourth year of a BA(Hons) degree, he was told by the graduate department that he would never be admitted to the graduate program if he continued to practice hypnosis. He was also told that his hypnosis recordings would never help anyone, that the client experience had to be live with a therapist. It was rare in the 20th century to see a female hypnotist. Hypnotists were usually male, often with a small goatee, like Sigmund Freud.

Today, members of the largest hypnosis organization in the world, The National Guild of Hypnotists, are more likely to be female. In fact, an NGH survey reported that about two-thirds of their many thousands of members are female. NGH describes consulting hypnotists as "professionals who help ordinary, everyday people with ordinary, everyday problems using hypnosis". Physicians, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, ministers, teachers, coaches, and many other professionals now practice hypnotism. Yes, today psychologists and other professionals sell millions of hypnosis recordings because they do work.

Vance Romane says: "Think of hypnotism as a deep relaxing meditation, where your mind is totally focused on clearly visualizing yourself as successful. More importantly, absolutely being convinced in your own mind that you are already successful, having already achieved your goals. Hypnosis is maximizing your subconscious mind power. Your subconscious mind works with and for you, instead of against you. The hypnotist eliminates your negative mental programming thoughts. He places carefully worded positive instructions and mental images into your subconscious mind to create the success you want with clarity, color, movement, and emotion. The impossible becomes possible. The new programming becomes your reality."

Today, you will find hypnotism on Cathy Pacific flights, at Four Season Hotels and in hospitals world-wide. Sports teams and Olympic Champions use hypnosis to achieve maximum performance. Many surgeons have performed thousands of operations with hypnosis, including brain and heart operations.

Most people try everything for their habit, personal challenge, or problem and when nothing works, they often turn to a hypnotist or hypnotherapist as a last resort. In many cases, the physician has given up, having found no reason for the patient’s problem. Hypnosis affects both the mind and the body. Hypnosis often works when nothing else does. Visit Romane's website blog at https://vanceromane.com for many informative articles and instructions how to use hypnosis, self-hypnosis, and mind power in your own life. After 60 years of hypnotizing, Romane says “Hypnosis is one of the greatest gifts we are given when we are born, but few use it.”

Why Hypnotist Romane Practices Hypnotism