Self-Taught Young Canadian Artist has Caught the Eye of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Other Monster Brands
Top Young Canadian Artist, Hunter Fekete turns objects into sought after pieces of art, while generating hundreds of millions of views on multiple platforms.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than a year, Hunter Fekete, is the recipient of YouTube's 100K Subscriber Creator Award and has been labelled as one of Canada's top young artists. He turns objects into sought after pieces of art, while generating hundreds of millions of views on multiple media platforms. Modestly, he attributes part of accomplishments of his social media success to taking the time to figuring out the algorithm of social platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Self-taught, motivated and driven, there is no obstacle that will stop this young lad.
At 19, he has filled his portfolio with work for Epic Games, Fortnite, Hershey’s and GFUEL, to name a few. His canvas consists of any kind of Apple product, Xbox/PS controllers, gaming consoles, Nike Runners, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, skateboards and anything else he can get his hands (and paint) on. To add to his uniqueness, Hunter creates, films and edits all of his content and has been referred to as a social media phenomenon.
“I wanted to be an engineer or lawyer for as long as I could remember. I had a lot of interests but getting top grades was super important to me. School was always in the cards, or so I thought," grinned the soft-spoken intellect. “When the pandemic started, I missed my graduation, my hockey playoffs and any awards that I might have won. There were a lot of “right of passage events” that were taken away due to the pandemic. That changed me. It made me take a good long look if this is really what I wanted? Was this my passion and something I can do for a long time”.
Aside from being a top honour student, Hunter has many other gifts he has accomplished in his short life. He is a trend-setter, an accomplished artist, a rubrics cube expert, a hockey goalie and a social media guru. He is evidence that Covid has not affected all youth in a negative way. Hunter took this time to build his brand.
“Covid was tough for me, just like it has been for many people. After being accepted into every university I applied for, something hit me. I wasn’t happy. I did a lot of soul-searching and thought perhaps it was due to the pandemic and all the things I felt that I had lost. With the segregation from my peers and everything else that was going on around me, I decided to take the time to reflect and reinvent my future. I was an entrepreneur at heart and an artist in my soul. That’s when my journey started. I was dedicated to learn the business of art while practicing my craft. Then I got THE call. One of my role models, ZHC, reached out to me and wanted me to go to LA and work with him. I was 18. I was so incredibly honoured to have been recognized by such a talented individual. But this experience was so much more to me. This was validation of what was brewing is inside of me and I knew what had to happen next. Unfortunately, because of Covid, I never made it to LA. But that didn’t stop me. I preserved and knew failure was not an option. I made the very tough decision to tell my folks I was not going to school at this time. I have a supportive family that have always encouraged me to follow my dreams. They never wanted me to do something I wasn’t passionate doing”.
“I feel incredibly humbled and fortunate to be able to do what I love, which ultimately is to make people smile when they look at something I have created. My journey has just begun and I have so many aspirations. I am working on a project that will enable me to share my art with others while bringing awareness and education to topics are important to me such as mental wellness. I am a humanitarian and live by the pay it forward culture.”
This young artist is best known for his unique art style. Drip art meets street art in the most creative sense. Hunter knows his demographics and gives them what they love.
Adrianne Fekete
Star Quality Enterprises Inc.
+1 647-385-5100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Young Canadian Artist Hunter Fekete 2021 Compilation