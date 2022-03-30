Christina DiArcangelo Announces First Freedom Retreat to Take Place in the Greater Philadelphia Area

One of P.A.’s top clinical researchers is on a mission to empower as many women as possible both personally and professionally

CHESTER SPRINGS, P.A., UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christina DiArcangelo, an entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, and medical device industries, is announcing the launch of the Christina DiArcangelo Women’s Freedom Retreat on July 15th-July 17th. This is a three day event where a powerhouse team of women leaders come together to coach attendees on how to get more out of their days by maximizing their time, relationships, and careers to live a more fulfilling life. Speakers and coaches have professional backgrounds that range from biotech to pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, business leadership coaching, PhD’s, and so much more.“I’m honored and excited to be working with extraordinary women executives to produce a retreat where women can comfortably come together, openly discuss challenges that they feel are limiting their potential, and to come up with potential solutions that create a lasting impact on themselves and those around them. This is just another example of how executive women can come together, empower other women, and provide light, love, and hope to those on the come-up,” says Christina DiArcangelo.Participants can expect to walk away relaxed, refreshed, and refocused on what their top priorities are and how to bring the best out of themselves and those around them both at home and in the workplace.To learn more about Christina DiArcangelo, the Women’s Freedom Retreat, and order tickets, please visit: christinadiarcangelo.com/retreats###About Christina DiArcangeloAn entrepreneur and CEO with more than two decades of experience in the medical cannabis, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and medical device industries, Christina’s dedication to revolutionizing patient care is unprecedented. Through her roles as CEO, Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, Founder and CEO of Affinity Bio Partners, Board President and CEO of Affinity Patient Advocacy, and CEO & Co-Founder of AI Health Outcomes, Christina has been involved with revolutionary projects and global clinical studies that positively impact patients.As a clinical research pioneer, contracts negotiator, Opinion Columnist for CEO WorldBiz, and host of the I Am Christina DiArcangelo show, recent Celebrity Magazine Cover Story, she has utilized the tools at her disposal to champion patient care and provide best-in-class patient advocacy services. For Christina, patient care comes first.