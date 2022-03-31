HSO Achieves Azure Expert MSP Status
Demonstrating the highest degree of cloud expertise among a select group of Microsoft partnersAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a leading business transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, announced that it has achieved Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP) status from Microsoft. HSO is one of the elite Microsoft partners globally to be recognized as an Azure Expert MSP building on it’s status as gold partner for Business Applications and data platform capabilities.
The Azure Expert MSP program is a global initiative launched by Microsoft that enables its leading partners to differentiate by proving exceptional proficiency and skills in cloud competencies. This recognition credits solution providers for their ability to showcase their capabilities in helping customers navigate the cloud landscape efficiently across Azure services.
“This latest achievement is a testament to the depth of our Microsoft expertise and capabilities. We are committed to drive improvements in business performance and helping enterprises seamlessly deploy and manage workloads on Microsoft Azure. Our deep technical expertise as a certified Azure Expert MSP will help HSO customers across the globe to manage the most complex environments and advise organizations on their Microsoft Azure and Digital Transformation demands,” said Walter Wijdeven, Managing Director of HSO International.
Only a select number of Microsoft partners are able to fulfill the stringent requirements of the Azure Expert MSP program. The successful completion of the robust third-party external audit included a rigorous validation of employees, processes, experience and delivery of managed services on Azure including customer evidence.
Wijdeven adds, “Out of more than 30,000 Microsoft partners, only approximately 100 are entitled to call themselves Azure Expert MSP’s and only about 35 partners worldwide are recognized experts both on Microsoft Azure as well as on Dynamics 365. The Azure Expert MSP accolade further strengthens HSO’s global technical capabilities and deepens its collaboration with Microsoft. HSO is now considered a go-to partner for the management of client infrastructure in Azure as well as their business applications; a full end-to-end solution provider.”
Learn More
About HSO
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,300 professionals throughout Europe, North America and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1% of partners worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com
Bryn Forrest
HSO
+1 302-293-3690
email us here