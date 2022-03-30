Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,700 in the last 365 days.

March 30, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus Brief Against Discriminatory Admission Policy at Thomas Jefferson High School

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares Attorney General

202 North 9th Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 804-786-2071 FAX 804-786-1991 Virginia Relay Service 800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:   Victoria LaCivita (804) 588-2021  This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

ATTORNEY GENERAL MIYARES FILES AMICUS BRIEF AGAINST DISCRIMINATORY ADMISSION POLICY AT THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL

~ A court recently ruled that the “holistic review” admissions process at Thomas Jefferson High School is discriminatory and an illegal act of racial balancing ~

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Miyares filed an amicus brief against the discriminatory and illegal admission process at Thomas Jefferson High School. The Attorney General is fighting against this unconstitutional policy because it unfairly punishes Asian American students due to their race.

“Thomas Jefferson High School has been consistently among the top public schools in the country, and they created and maintained this achievement with a merit-based admissions process. But over the past year, Thomas Jefferson High School changed their policy to prioritize an individual’s race over merit. By doing so, Thomas Jefferson High School has discriminated against deserving students and violated the Equal Protection Clause. This is not equality,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The Office of the Attorney General will always fight for the equal protection and treatment of Virginians and therefore believes the Fairfax County School Board’s request to reinstate the discriminatory admission process should be denied.

Read the brief HERE

###

You just read:

March 30, 2022 - Attorney General Miyares Files Amicus Brief Against Discriminatory Admission Policy at Thomas Jefferson High School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.