Marcos Ronquillo Named Texas’ Leading Hispanic Business Arbitration & Litigation Attorney by Acquisition Int'l Magazine

Marcos G. Ronquillo Named Texas’ Leading Hispanic Business Arbitration and Litigation Attorney of the Year by Acquisition International Magazine

The recognition reflects Mr. Ronquillo’s distinguished 43-year legal career and reputation as one of the most accomplished trial attorneys in Texas.

Serving the citizens of the world and our international business community in Texas has been my passion for four decades,. I’m honored to be recognized for my work.” — Marcos G. Ronquillo

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highly regarded Dallas business litigation attorney Marcos G. Ronquillo has been named Leading Hispanic Business Arbitration and Litigation Attorney of the Year by Acquisition International Magazine.

According to AI’s profile of Mr. Ronquillo, he is “raising the bar on diversity in the legal community.”

“As attorneys go, they don’t come much more experienced than Marcos G. Ronquillo. Mr. Ronquillo has spent much of his career representing governmental agencies such as the Dallas Independent School District and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, as well as Fortune 500 companies,” the publication wrote. “The award-winning attorney specializes in high-profile cases where public policy and social concerns are at odds. A dedicated trial lawyer who takes the time to learn about his clients, Mr. Ronquillo makes clear communication a priority.”

Mr. Ronquillo said that he is gratified by the recognition.

“Serving the citizens of the world and our international business community in Texas has been my passion for four decades,” he said. “I’m honored to be recognized for my work, and I look forward to many more years of service.”

In addition to his legal work, Mr. Ronquillo has served on the boards of JPMorgan Chase, the Dallas Museum of Art, the United States/Mexico Bi-National Chamber of Commerce, The Smithsonian National Latino Center Advisory Board, The Smithsonian National Campaign Steering Committee, and The Institute of Latino Studies Advisory Council at the University of Notre Dame.

He has accumulated many prestigious accolades, including:

• Spirit of Excellence Award by the American Bar Association’s National Commission on Minority Lawyers

• AV Preeminent, Martindale Hubbell

• Texas Super Lawyers, Thomson Reuters, 2003-2021

• Dallas 500 Most Influential Business Leaders in Dallas-Ft Worth, D Magazine, 2018 and 2019

• Best Lawyers in America, 2013-2018

• Top 5% - The American Lawyer and Corporate Counsel, “Legal Leaders: Administrative Law”, 2017

• National Association of Distinguished Counsel, Top One Percent Lawyers in the Nation, 2016

• Top Latino Leader Award, National Diversity Council, 2016

• 25 Most Influential Hispanics in the United States, Hispanic Business Magazine, 2016

• La Luz Award, Dallas Hispanic Bar Association, 2016

• Champion of Diversity Award, National Diversity Council, 2012

• 100 Most Influential Hispanics in the United States, Hispanic Business Magazine, 2011

• Maestro Award for Leadership, Latino Leaders Magazine, 2011

• Multicultural Leadership Award, Texas Diversity and Leadership, 2010

• Defender of the Year, Dallas Business Journal, 2008

• Chairman's Leadership Award, Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 2006

• Spirit of Excellence, American Bar Association, National Commission on Minority Lawyers, 2000

• President's Special Citation Award, State Bar of Texas, Outstanding Lawyer, 1988

Mr. Ronquillo graduated with a BA in Government and Latin American Area Studies at the University of Notre Dame. He received his law degree in International and Corporate Law at George Washington University Law School in 1979.

He is now a partner with the law firm Fishman Jackson Ronquillo PLLC, providing litigation counsel to a wide array of business clients across Texas and throughout the U.S. looking to protect and accelerate their business. In his years as a commercial litigator, he has served as trial counsel to Fortune 500 companies and major governmental entities at the federal, state, and local levels.

Fishman Jackson Ronquillo PLLC is a Dallas-based law firm with seasoned and efficient attorneys who provide commercial legal services and counsel to clients. The attorneys of the firm have business backgrounds themselves, as entrepreneurs, executives, investors, or in-house counsel and thus understand the importance of building corporate strategy that is supported by both legal innovation and strong legal foundations. The firm prioritizes innovation and technology in day-to-day operations to reduce overhead and expenses, and clients benefit from this cost-efficient approach. Members of the firm have on average more than twenty years of legal experience, and bring legal innovation, ruthless efficiency, and a business-focused perspective to every matter they handle.