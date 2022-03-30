NRIA to build luxury high rise in Ft. Lauderdale; Welcome to Florida's newest booming downtown
The resurgence of Ft. Lauderdale has made the city, particularly its downtown, a vibrant, energetic destination for entertainment, business, and residential life”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate along the East Coast, is pleased to announce that it will soon begin construction on a multi-family high-rise project in downtown Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The development will be yet another element to add to the exciting rebirth of Ft. Lauderdale’s growing city center, the New Jersey-based NRIA says.
— Richard Stabile, NRIA
To be built at 200-210 NE 3rd Street, NRIA’s proposed project, as yet unnamed, will be a 388-unit 43-story development in the heart of Ft. Lauderdale’s downtown district. With restaurant and retail space on the first floor, the high-rise will allow its residents to live, work, shop, and play, all within a few blocks. And as the city of Ft. Lauderdale continues to get behind its downtown revitalization, NRIA’s newest South Florida development will be right in the middle of it, the New Jersey-based NRIA says.
“This development has all the perks of downtown living,” says Rich Stabile, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, Construction Management, and Sales for NRIA. “People today value living in walkable communities like this one. There is the newly re-developed Riverwalk, which connects the Arts and Entertainment district with downtown, and attractions like the art museum, the Museum of Discovery and Science, and the new Florida Panthers training center.”
Ft. Lauderdale residents and visitors alike have their eyes on the upcoming Summer 2022 debut of the Panther’s new state-of-the-art 144,00 square-foot practice, community ice facility, and entertainment venue, says Stabile. The $65 million War Memorial Auditorium revitalization, created through a public-private partnership with the City of Fort Lauderdale, marks one of the largest revitalizations of a community space in South Florida since the onset of the pandemic, according to the Florida Panthers organization.
Even before the pandemic, Ft. Lauderdale was getting noticed by major media outlets like Forbes magazine, which described the city’s low taxes, warm weather, and rich arts and culture scene as a haven for everyone from millennials to retirees.
And with the city’s government actively involved in supporting projects that bring economic development and quality of life improvements to the area, Ft. Lauderdale is set to become a more desirable place to live each year, according to NRIA.
“The resurgence of Ft. Lauderdale has made the city, particularly its downtown, a vibrant, energetic destination for entertainment, business, and residential life,” NRIA’s Stabile says. “We are proud to be a part of the fantastic rebirth that is happening here.”
Construction on NRIA’s downtown high-rise in Ft. Lauderdale is expected to begin in the Fall of 2022, the company says.
