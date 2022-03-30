‘White House Chronicle’ Inks Renewal Contract with SiriusXM
Renewal Contract Marks 14th Year of Collaboration
‘White House Chronicle’ has brought something new to television with its crisp thinking, panache, and humor in tackling big subjects. So, too, SiriusXM has had a revolutionary impact on radio.”WASHINGTON DC, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “White House Chronicle,” the long-running news and public affairs program on PBS, announced today that it has signed another contract extension with SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
— Llewellyn King
“Collaborating with SiriusXM has been wonderful for me and the crew at ‘White House Chronicle.’ We are in our 14th year together, and we look forward to another year with this contract renewal,” said Llewellyn King, the program’s creator, executive producer and host.
“ ‘White House Chronicle’ has brought something new to weekly programs of this nature with its crisp thinking, panache, and humor in tackling big subjects. So, too, SiriusXM has had a revolutionary and hugely positive impact on radio,” King said, adding, “Its channels give many voices a hearing without the limits that terrestrial radio has always had to face.”
“White House Chronicle” has been part of the critical weekend lineup on SiriusXM’s POTUS, Channel 124, since 2008. King has also been a contributor to other SiriusXM programs, including the “Joe Madison Show” on Urban View, Channel 126.
“White House Chronicle” often delves into ground-breaking technologies medicine and energy. Early in the pandemic, for example, the program featured a joint effort by the University of Louisville and Arizona State University to examine wastewater to track Covid 19. The program has been at the forefront of reporting on clean energy, including green hydrogen, small modular reactors, carbon capture utilization and storage, and battery technology.
“SiriusXM also shows what can be done when creativity melds with technology,” King said. “We are happy and honored to continue as part of that fusion.”
About “White House Chronicle”
"White House Chronicle" is a weekly news and public affairs program, now in its 25th year on PBS.
The program is interested in what is impacting the way we live and work and is contributing to policy. It is eclectic.
Nationally syndicated columnist Llewellyn King is the executive producer and host. The producer and co-host is journalist Linda Gasparello.
WHUT, Howard University Television, Channel 32, in Washington, is the program's PBS presenting station. The program also airs in the Washington metro area on PBS's WETA, Channel 26.
"White House Chronicle" airs nationwide on select PBS and public, educational and government (PEG) cable access television stations. It airs worldwide on Voice of America Television and Radio in English and translated into Chinese.
The program's audio airs four times on weekends on SiriusXM Satellite Radio's POTUS (Politics of the United States), Channel 124: Saturdays at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time; Sundays at 4 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.
"White House Chronicle" is available as a podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, and other audio platforms.
Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn