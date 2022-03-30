Submit Release
The Supreme Court at Alexander Public School - The March 22, 2022 photos

 

The Supreme Court traveled to Alexander Public School March 22 to hear arguments in a case and to visit with students.

 

The Court began its day at Alexander Public School with a tour of the school with Superintendent Leslie Bieber, including a discussion of the robotics program.

 

Attorney Isaac O'Meara Lees represented the defendant and appellant in Eikom v. Eikom.

Attorney Jacob D. Marburger represented the plaintiff and appellee in Eikom v. Eikom.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen asked Attorney Marburger a question.

The Justices met with students from Alexander and area schools.

The Court presented a photo to Superintendent Leslie Bieber.

