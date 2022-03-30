MnDOT Selects OnStation for MnROAD Test Site

The Roadway Location Solution

OnStation excited to announce a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as we deploy OnStation on their MnROAD test site.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnStation excited to announce a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as we deploy OnStation on their MnROAD test site. MnROAD is a pavement test track made up of various research materials and pavements owned and operated by the MnDOT, working with its partners. It finds ways to make roads last longer, perform better, cost less to build, and maintain, be built faster, and have minimal impact on the environment. This test site is part of a larger, national collaboration of pooled funds called the NRRA (National Road Research Alliance).

As with any test location, the value of the data collected is dependent on the accuracy of those conducting the experiment. MnDOT is looking forward to leverage OnStation’s instant, digital stationing – which will empower all of their workers with precise location information. On a large test, with multiple experiments running concurrently, knowing where you are on the project is vital.

MnDOT is also excited to utilize OnStation’s Flag & Chat platform to document, communicate, and coordinate work in the field. With multiple agencies and offices represented on this project, clear, organized communication is key. OnStation allows users to drop flags in the app, which automatically get stamped with date, time, and location information (station, alignment, and off-set). Rather than track test results through emails, text messages, phone calls, and a multitude of other communication channels, OnStation users can rely on Flag & Chat to build their project record. Ben Worel, MnDOT Operations Engineer explains, “MnDOT is thrilled to add OnStation the MnROAD test site. The location, and collaboration features will only aid in documenting the important construction efforts being done in 2022.”

About OnStation

OnStation is the new productivity app offering roadway workers instant jobsite location and centralized communication to empower and benefit anyone on a job, whether their on the road or in the office. Our goal is simple, provide road workers/contractors with the quickest and easiest way to know their location on the road. Location can be in station, LRS, Mile Marker, or Lat/Lon. Visit www.onstationapp.com to learn more.

About MnROAD

MnROAD is a pavement test track made up of various research materials and pavements owned and operated by the MnDOT, working with its partners. Located near Albertville, Minnesota, MnROAD works in conjunction with MnDOT's Materials & Road Research Lab. It finds ways to make roads last longer, perform better, cost less to build and maintain, be built faster, and have minimal impact on the environment. Visit https://www.dot.state.mn.us/mnroad/ to learn more.

