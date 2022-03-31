MTPC Partners with Trans-Led Tech Startup Namesake to Automate Name Changes for Massachusetts Residents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Namesake Collaborative (Namesake) and Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition (MTPC) announced today a strategic partnership to streamline the legal name change process for the transgender, nonbinary, and gender expansive community of Massachusetts. The announcement comes on March 31st to recognize International Transgender Day of Visibility, which celebrates transgender, nonbinary, and gender expansive people and brings awareness to the discrimination faced by the community.
The partnership is a result of MTPC’s 2019-2020 Community Needs Assessment, where 78% of respondents reported that name and gender marker changes were one of their top three legal needs. Namesake, started in late 2021, aims to demystify the complex name and gender marker change process through a secure platform designed for trans people, by trans people. The partnership also marks the launch of MTPC’s Identity Document Assistance (IDA) Network, which provides guidance, support, and financial assistance for community members going through these processes.
“So many systems and processes weren’t built for the LGBTQ community,” said Namesake founder and CEO, Luke Lennon. “Historically trans folks have had to constantly invent ways of adapting products and resources to get by, and it doesn’t need to be that way. With Namesake we’re trying to reclaim what should be an affirming and exciting process, and we’re grateful to partner with MTPC to launch this in Massachusetts.”
In the latest US Trans Survey, 68% of respondents nationwide reported that their identity documents do not reflect their correct name and gender. More attention to this issue has highlighted its ongoing ripple effects, including housing discrimination and damage to creditworthiness.
MTPC and Namesake plan to launch their initial pilot early this summer, supported by MTPC’s IDA Network. Namesake plans to continue expansion through 2022, including partnerships with financial institutions and insurance providers to help major organizations meet the needs of their LGBTQ customers.
"We are very excited to partner with Namesake to make it easier for trans, nonbinary, and gender expansive people in Massachusetts to correct their identity documents to reflect their authentic selves,” said Tre’Andre Valentine, Executive Director of MTPC. “This project will allow MTPC to provide our community members with more than a reference to legal resources and will support them through every step of what can be a very overwhelming and complicated process."
For more information on how to get involved with MTPC and Namesake or to join the pilot waitlist, check out this page.
About MTPC
The Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition works to ensure the wellbeing, safety, and lived equity of all trans, nonbinary and gender expansive community members in MA. They educate the public, advocate at state, local and systemic levels; and through collective action, they mobilize community, engage in capacity building, and advance community wellness and prosperity.
About Namesake
Namesake is a trans-led platform that helps the transgender, nonbinary, and gender expansive community manage their identities, starting with the legal name & gender marker change process. With Namesake, users can easily navigate complex paperwork and systems in order to take control of their legal, financial, and medical futures. Reach out to learn more at hey@joinnamesake.com.
Luke Lennon
