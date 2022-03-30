Submit Release
CREW Network Adds Amazon as Career Outreach Program Partner

Partnership to include support of CREW Network’s Career Center, CREW Careers and UCREW programs

LAWRENCE, KS, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Network announced that it has added Amazon as Career Outreach Program Partner. Program Partners are cornerstone supporters of CREW Network programs and initiatives that impact the commercial real estate (CRE) industry. This exclusive, long-term partnership is critical in advancing CREW Network’s mission, career outreach efforts, and the sustainable growth of the organization.

CREW Network is committed to bringing more women into CRE and creating a more diverse talent pipeline into the industry. The organization offers programs to educate women and girls about the career opportunities in CRE, supports college-level education through scholarships, and provides platforms for those new to the industry to find jobs with employers who value a diverse and equitable workforce. As Career Outreach Program Partner, Amazon’s partnership will include support of CREW Network’s Career Center, CREcareers.org, and its CREW Careers and UCREW programs.

“Career outreach is critical in building a strong talent pipeline, and we are honored to partner with Amazon to provide best-in-class programs and support to bring more women into commercial real estate and transform the industry globally,” said Wendy Mann, CREW Network CEO. “Amazon’s alignment with CREW Network, led by Daniel Mallory, Amazon Vice President of Worldwide Operations Real Estate, demonstrates the company’s strong commitment to advancing women and diversity, equity, and inclusion, and to recruiting diverse talent. We are also thrilled to welcome Amazon team members to our robust global network of CREW members.”

The partnership will also provide networking and leadership development opportunities for Amazon’s Worldwide Operations Real Estate Group, with a focus on training and growth for women and individuals from diverse backgrounds. The partnership will launch with Amazon teams in the Nashville, Seattle and Washington DC areas, with plans to expand efforts globally.

About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About CREW Network
CREW Network is the leading commercial real estate organization dedicated to DEI and the premier business network dedicated to transforming the industry by advancing women globally. CREW Network provides support to 12,000 professionals in 12 countries through business networking, leadership development, industry research, and career outreach. Learn more at crewnetwork.org.

