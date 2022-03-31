Aqfer Announces New Partnership With TrueData
We’re excited to facilitate open and independent identity resolution through our partnership with Aqfer.”WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqfer, a leading provider of big data marketing solutions, today announced a new partnership with TrueData, a leading identity resolution solution that links every notion of a person or household to their digital devices. The partnership gives Aqfer’s clients and their customers full access to TrueData’s identity resolution solutions, including their Omnichannel Identity Graph and Identity Firehose.
“With the acceleration of cross-screen and omni-channel buys, spanning both traditional and digital media, establishing the household-person identity view is essential when aligning those media platforms,” said Sandro Camarao, VP Partnerships at Aqfer. “Creating this household-person identity view is challenging for our clients and their customers. That’s why we are extremely excited to have TrueData provide a speed-to-market solution that empowers them to create their own personalized household-person identity graph backed by TrueData’s household-centric data.”
“We’re excited to facilitate open and independent identity resolution through our partnership with Aqfer,” says Jon Durkee, Chief Customer Officer at TrueData. “TrueData built the only interoperable Identity Resolution Solution to help customers future-proof their omnichannel targeting & measurement strategies at a household level. Additions of Home IP & CTV ID expanded our U.S. coverage to over 70% of the adult population, connecting even more people and households to their digital devices.”
TrueData’s Omnichannel Identity Graph ensures customers never have to rely on cookies or worry about data quality. The graph is designed to easily integrate into existing data ecosystems. All data is deterministically sourced, validated against strict standards, and privacy compliant so that customers can expand data coverage at ease. It features more than two billion total identity data linkages from mobile, desktop, & connected devices.
TrueData’s Identity Firehose provides unparalleled granularity, enabling customers to reduce data latency and build custom views of their consumers. The most sophisticated enterprises rely on TrueData’s Identity Firehose because it enables them to build market differentiating products with the most up-to-date identity linkages.
With TrueData’s suite of identity resolution products at their disposal, Aqfer’s clients and their customers can now:
*Deliver Omnichannel Targeting & Insights: Add individual identifiers to create comprehensive people-based insights or a new linkage, like Home IP, to target devices/users or at the household level.
*Ingest Incremental Data: Easily expand coverage of an existing identity graph to capture users across devices and enhance data quality.
*Build Enterprise-level Products: Ingest raw identity data that allows customers to create a comprehensive view of customers while reducing data latency.
About Aqfer
Aqfer offers solutions to help companies overcome today’s big data marketing challenges by slashing the complexity and cost of data management and discovery, while delivering real-time insights to optimize marketing efforts. Learn more at www.aqfer.com.
About TrueData
TrueData, a leader in independent identity resolution, built an omnichannel identity graph that connects people & households to their digital devices. Customers can easily connect data, target segments, profile customers, and measure results. For more information, visit www.truedata.co.
