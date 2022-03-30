Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
West Central Learning Academy II
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Ashtabula
Ashtabula Area City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Brown
Eastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Champaign
Concord Township
Report on Accounting Methods
03/03/2020 TO 03/31/2022
LGS - 118 Accounting Report
Clark
Northeastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
Clermont Northeastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Columbiana
Crestview Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Coshocton
Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Crawford
Wynford Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
IPA
10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
State of Ohio
FFR
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Gallia
Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Southwest Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Symmes Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Toronto City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lawrence
Fairland Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Toledo School for the Arts
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Madison
London City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Campbell City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Tracy L. Rock, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
Montgomery
Brookville Local School District
FFR
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Muskingum
Falls Township
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Franklin Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
West Muskingum Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Putnam
Putnam County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Ontario Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shelby City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Ross
Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Chillicothe
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
Bloom Vernon Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Shawnee State University
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Stark
Alliance City School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit
Imagine Akron Academy
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Portage Lakes Career Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Summit County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Trumbull
Eagle Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021
Village of Newton Falls
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Tuscarawas
Garaway Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Union
Claibourne Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Northwestern Water and Sewer District
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021
OPERS Examination
Wood County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Wood County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
