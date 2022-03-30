Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 31, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 30, 2022                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

West Central Learning Academy II

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Ashtabula Area City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Brown

Eastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Champaign

Concord Township

 

Report on Accounting Methods

 

03/03/2020 TO 03/31/2022

 

LGS - 118 Accounting Report

 

 

 

Clark

Northeastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Clermont Northeastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Columbiana

Crestview Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Coshocton

Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Crawford

Wynford Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

  IPA

10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

State of Ohio

 FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Southwest Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Symmes Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Toronto City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Fairland Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Toledo School for the Arts

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Madison

London City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Campbell City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Tracy L. Rock, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Brookville Local School District

 FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Falls Township

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Franklin Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

West Muskingum Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Ontario Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shelby City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Ross

Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Chillicothe

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Bloom Vernon Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Shawnee State University

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Stark

Alliance City School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit

Imagine Akron Academy

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage Lakes Career Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Summit County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Trumbull

Eagle Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021

 

 

 

Village of Newton Falls

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

Garaway Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Union

Claibourne Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Northwestern Water and Sewer District

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Wood County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

