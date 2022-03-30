For Immediate Release:

March 30, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 31, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen West Central Learning Academy II 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Ashtabula Ashtabula Area City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Brown Eastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Champaign Concord Township Report on Accounting Methods 03/03/2020 TO 03/31/2022 LGS - 118 Accounting Report Clark Northeastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont Clermont Northeastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Columbiana Crestview Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Coshocton Coshocton County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Crawford Wynford Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self Insurance Pool, Inc. IPA 10/01/2020 TO 09/30/2021 Ohio Department of Natural Resources 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 State of Ohio FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Gallia Gallia/Vinton Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Dublin Preparatory Academy dba Northside Preparatory Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mt. Healthy Preparatory and Fitness Academy 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Southwest Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Symmes Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Jefferson Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Toronto City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lawrence Fairland Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Toledo School for the Arts 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Madison London City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Campbell City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Tracy L. Rock, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Montgomery Brookville Local School District FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Muskingum Falls Township IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Franklin Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 West Muskingum Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Putnam Putnam County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Ontario Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shelby City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Ross Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Chillicothe 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto Bloom Vernon Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Shawnee State University Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Stark Alliance City School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit Imagine Akron Academy IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage Lakes Career Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Summit County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Trumbull Eagle Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Village of Newton Falls IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Union Claibourne Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2021 TO 12/31/2021 OPERS Examination Wood County Agricultural Society IPA 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Wood County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

