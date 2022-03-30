74% of Muslims to Celebrate Ramadan this Year as Usual and Will Spend More, Says International Survey by TGM Research
As per the findings of this survey, 74% of Muslims will observe Ramadan as usual this year, after hiatus of two years because of the pandemic.
— Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research
A festival of reflection and introspection, Ramadan is observed by almost two billion people around the world. Daily fasting, connecting with family and friends, shopping, and gifting are significant parts of Ramadan. To better understand the consumer behaviors for this festivity, TGM Research has just revealed the findings of its Ramadan International Survey 2022. The survey indicates that 74% of Muslims will be back to celebrating Ramadan just like they did before the Covid-19 pandemic and are likely to spend more compared to the last two years.
The just-concluded study by TGM Research is the world’s largest Ramadan consumer survey with a total sample size of 9878 spread across 18 countries around the world. We carried out the survey using the method of online interviews. The focus of the analysis was on the markets where most of the population celebrates Ramadan. With detailed insights from consumers across the Muslim world, this survey can be extremely useful for companies and marketers looking to connect with consumers during this time.
The report suggests that for the last two years, Ramadan celebrations have been rather lackluster for millions of Muslims because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, it will be almost back to normal. A vast majority of Muslims around the world will be celebrating Ramadan this year. Most importantly, with Covid related restrictions easing in most countries, this year’s Ramadan will be more about traveling, celebrating, and spending time together.
Summarized below are some key insights from TGM Research Ramadan International Survey 2022:
- Ramadan is the biggest festive season, celebrated by over 1.9 Muslims worldwide.
- Compared to 69% in 2021, only 26% of Muslims had their Ramadan celebrations impacted this year due to Covid-19.
- 94% of Muslims will fast this year during Ramadan.
- 3 out of 4 Muslims will increase their worship during Ramadan, focusing on self-reflection.
- Approximately 50% of Muslims will travel to their hometown to celebrate Ramadan with family.
- Compared to last year, 45% of Muslims will spend more this year on Ramadan, with food and gifts accounting for most of the expenditure.
- Most of the festive shopping will take place just a week preceding Ramadan.
- One out of five individuals will borrow money to finance their Ramadan-related expenses.
- The use of mobile devices will dominate media consumption for Muslims during Ramadan compared to the rest of the year with 74%.
- Most Muslims will use their smartphone for self-teaching (87%), sending greetings (85%) and watching videos (77%).
- 87% of Muslims plan to donate to charity during this year’s Ramadan.
"The pandemic has changed a lot, but it seems that normalcy is finally on the horizon. During this festive Ramadan season, we gain the opportunity to re-connect, reflect and reconsider our priorities globally. We commissioned again our TGM Ramadan International Survey 2022 to help get a better understanding of how Muslim consumers worldwide tackle this new reality and what is their outlook for the next season to come," said TGM Research CEO Greg Laski.
The entire survey report released by TGM Research can be accessed at tgmresearch.com/ramadan-2022-global-study.html
About TGM Research: TGM Research is an international technology-driven online market research agency, which uses innovative digital ways to conduct surveys. We deliver large-scale global projects across all business and consumer audiences. Our global team of consultants blends people expertise and technology experiences to build insight solutions that help drive our clients’ incremental growth.
