Last Chance to Apply for Mbanq Labs’ 4th Cohort Aimed at USA FinTechs

Mbanq Labs mentors aspiring FinTech startups and digital banks

Mbanq Labs provides intensive FinTech mentorship from world experts

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq

Mbanq Labs provides unmatched digital banking and FinTech resources to launch digital financial services in the USA.

The world of FinTech moves very rapidly and there are many opportunities here in the USA.”
— Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq
SAN FRANCISCO, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only one month remains to apply to Mbanq Labs’ 4th Cohort. The deadline for applicants closes on April 30th, 2022.

Mbanq Labs is a leading FinTech and digital banking accelerator. It provides mentorship and resources to launch digital banks, Credit Unions and innovative FinTechs.

Daniel Ong, Accelerator Manager, says, “Mbanq Labs’ program is suitable for entrepreneurs and teams, as well as established companies, who have what it takes to launch digital financial services in the USA.

“If you want to experiment with embedded finance, launch your own digital bank or Credit Union or have an original FinTech idea, Mbanq Labs is the place for you. Our program offers a broad spectrum of support, from easy-to-implement technology, payments and card solutions, to high-level mentorship, regulatory and compliance, marketing, networking and fundraising, as well as much more.

“In return we are seeking entrepreneurs and innovators who will fight hard to succeed in digital finance - a very competitive and rewarding industry sector.”

Mbanq Labs participants have the backing of Mbanq and its technology stack and experienced team. Mbanq is an established digital banking innovator and Banking and Credit Union-as-a-Service provider.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says, “Mbanq Labs has already nurtured and supported 3 Cohorts of FinTech startups, worldwide. I am pleased that the 4th Cohort will return to Mbanq’s roots here in the USA. The world of FinTech moves very rapidly and there are many opportunities here.”

Applications for an Mbanq Labs place are here. (Registration needed, closing date is 30th April, 2002).

A FinTech webinar on the theme of essential FinTech resources will also be held.

Title: Collate & Collaborate - Everything a FinTech Entrepreneur Needs
Date: Thursday, 7th April, 09:00-09:45 PDT / 17:00-17:45 BST
Register here (free)

Alex Player
Mbanq
+44 7444 356902
email us here

