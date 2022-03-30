2022 Organic Social Media Traffic Strategies - Lead Generation Course Launched

PowerUp Masterclass social media course

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” — Nelson Mandela

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing education and resource platform Digital Blacksmiths has announced the launch of PowerUp Masterclass, an in-depth social media mastery course.

The newly launched program focuses on a variety of marketing techniques utilizing social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others, to grow businesses. The course intends to take students on a deep dive into strategies that attract organic traffic.

More information can be found at https://powerupmasterclass.com

The new program was initiated to provide business owners with comprehensive instruction on social media marketing to increase leads and product sales. The masterclass can help transform the way online businesses in Amazon or Shopify are promoted and managed.

Created by Digital Blacksmiths’ founder and CEO Wilfried Ligthart. the course imparts concrete steps and achievable action points to successfully mount a digital marketing campaign that will not only optimize industry processes but also help companies get ahead of the competition. A specialist in his field, Ligthart has spoken in lectures held in Amazon HQ, ASGTG, Helium 10 Elite, Gerry Robert’s Bookology Bootcamp, Kevin King’s Billion Dollar Summit, and many others.

The course is composed of at least 12 modules. Topics include implementing a social media marketing campaign, how to execute a successful product launch, utilizing Facebook strategies, and more. It also shows how to use Instagram and Facebook ads, SEO, YouTube, Pinterest, and messenger app chatbots for customer service.

The tutorials are straight-to-the-point and easily digestible. All subject matter is backed by results and years of marketing experience. No prerequisite marketing knowledge is required to sign-up for the courses. There is also no software needed to view or participate in the lectures.

Customers will also get exclusive access to the program’s resource database, which features 50 curated and tested tools and software to boost business growth. Furthermore, module content updates are uploaded daily at no extra charge.

According to a satisfied client, “Wilfried is a social media machine, he lives it, breathes it, and knows it upside down. He delivers real results. He helped me get a 711% increase in my engagement in no time. One of the greatest minds out there. This guy is like a growth hacker and a real genius.”

Interested parties may visit https://powerupmasterclass.com to sign up for the program.

