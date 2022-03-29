UZBEKISTAN, March 29 - Uzbekistan, Turkey raise cooperation to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership

A briefing was held for media representatives following the second meeting of the Uzbekistan – Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated the fraternal peoples of the two countries on the Navruz holiday and the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, stressing the commonality of their history and modern development.

“Our countries, located at the crossroads of the Great Silk Road, have been famous since ancient times as a major network of trade routes between Asia, Europe and Africa. Even though today the fraternal people of Turkey live thousands of kilometers from Uzbekistan, we are closely connected by the proximity of languages ​​and spiritual values. We have the same historical roots, common hopes and aspirations”, the President of Uzbekistan said.

The dynamic development of trade and investment relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey was noted with satisfaction.

In recent years, the trade turnover has increased 2.5 times, and the number of joint ventures has grown 5 times. The volume of Turkish investments in Uzbekistan has increased 70 times.

A major contribution to the development of friendly ties and practical interaction is being made by the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, today’s meeting of which opened a new page in the history of partnership between the two countries.

“Taking into account the current high level of relations between our countries, we agreed to upgrade their status to a comprehensive strategic partnership”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

During the talks, issues of political, inter-parliamentary, trade and economic interaction, including in the investment, transport, textile industry, energy, agriculture, healthcare, cultural and humanitarian exchanges, were discussed. A joint action plan will be developed for the full implementation of all agreements reached.

There is an interest in establishing close cooperation in the development of a public-private partnership mechanism. Last year, Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Ankara and Istanbul. This year it is planned to organize Turkish Culture Days in Tashkent and Samarkand. Interest in learning the Turkish language is growing in Uzbekistan. The Department of Turkology at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies is functioning effectively. Recently the work “Dada Korkut” (“The Book of My Grandfather Korkut”) was published in Uzbek in Tashkent, which is a unique example of the cultural heritage of all Turkic peoples. This most valuable book, consisting of dozens of dastans, testifies to the glorious history, courage and wisdom of our ancestors. The President of Uzbekistan presented a copy of this book to the President of Turkey. “Your visit has become a huge contribution to the opening of new, broad opportunities for the development of our cooperation. The doors of the Motherland of your ancestors are always open for you and all our Turkish brothers”, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Source: UzA