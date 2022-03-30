Decentralization movements: global company Moss is releasing a Governance Token

The initiative will bring even more transparency, agility and new opportunities to contribute to the conservation of the Amazon and other Brazilian biomes

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world is moving to decentralization movements as part of business strategies and Moss, climate tech pioneer and global leader in blockchain environmental solutions, is leading the way. The company has just launched the Moss Governance Token, which allows holders to comment, participate in discussions and vote on changes on the MCO2 token and on new protocols.This comes after a series of successful projects by the company. MCO2, the first truly global digital green asset backed by blockchain, has already been used by more than 300 companies worldwide to offset carbon emissions, moving more than U$30 million, benefiting Amazon rainforest conservation projects. Moss also launched last month the Moss Amazon NFT, an innovation that allowed buyers of non-fungible tokens to become owners of one hectare (equivalent to a football field) of land in the Amazon region, with the right to an encrypted digital certificate of ownership - that attests to the authenticity and governance over forest areas, transforming the area and its particularities into a "collectable" item.“This movement is natural for Moss, because of the technology we use in our operations. Our goal is to build a community that contributes with discussions and votes that lead to improvements in the MCO2 Token and also in our protocols”, highlights Renan Kruger, CTO of Moss.In this scenario, Moss Governance Token holders will be able to decide and participate in initiatives such as: new coin minting; inclusion of projects that can be added as carbon credit providers (after carrying out due diligence and audits by Moss); decentralization of processes (minting, auditing, improvements, protocol updates); new partnerships, and follow-on to purchase carbon credits and tokenization (community lot coins).The total amount minted will be the total amount of MCO2 tokens (3,041 million) created as of February 1, 2022. A fraction of this (30%) will be split between investors/partners and contributors. Of the remainder, 25% will include liquidity mining (polygon, Ethereum, Celo); another 5% will go to the Discord, Telegram and Twitter community (1,000 users); 10% for MCO2 holders (0.1 for existing wallet tokens); 20% goes to treasury and the remaining 10% goes to Klima Treasury (5%) and Klima/MCO2 liquidity mining (5%).The Moss Governance Token should soon allow its holders to invest in wholesale carbon credit purchases, “where projects that have passed our due diligence can offer their supply and token holders can buy at wholesale prices at a minimum batch (Community Batch Mints)”, details Kruger. “The idea is for the community to benefit from Moss's access and preferential conditions”, he adds.About MossMoss is a climatech company offering environmental services through blockchain knowledge. In 2020, it created MCO2, the first carbon credit-backed token used to offset greenhouse gases. Since March 2020, Moss has transacted over US$ 30 million that have helped to conserve approximately 152 millions trees in the Amazon through internationally certified and audited projects. The MCO2 token is listed globally on Coinbase, Gemini, Gate.io and Probit.