COVID-19 Daily Update 3-30-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 30, 2022, there are currently 354 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,823 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 64-year old male from Wyoming County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, an 84-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Monroe County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old female from Pleasants County, a 90-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Pendleton County, a 37-year old male from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 97-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 84-year old male from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021.

“As we remember and honor each life lost to COVID-19, I urge every West Virginian to be vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (3), Cabell (16), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (6), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (13), Lewis (5), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (14), Marshall (3), Mason (2), McDowell (7), Mercer (19), Mineral (5), Mingo (16), Monongalia (25), Monroe (3), Morgan (5), Nicholas (7), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (5), Putnam (11), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (7), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (6), Wetzel (7), Wirt (1), Wood (12), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.