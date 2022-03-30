Learn about Westinghouse’s eVinci™ Micro-Reactor at Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference

Westinghouse’s eVinci micro-reactor is the type of out-of-the-box technology that makes our Hydrogen and Carbon Capture conferences so compelling. This is the leading edge” — Tom Gellrich, President & Founder, H2 CCS Network

PITTSBURGH, PA, US, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westinghouse Electric Company will highlight its eVinciTM micro-reactor at Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference in April. The eVinci micro-reactor builds on decades of Westinghouse innovation, to bring carbon-free, transportable, safe and scalable energy wherever it is needed in a variety of applications. These include off-grid sites, remote communities and islands, decentralized generation, disaster recovery, industrial sites, data centers, universities, defense facilities, marine propulsion, hydrogen generation and water purification.

“We’re focused currently on additional commercialization activities, with plans for customer availability in 2027,” said Michael Valore, Westinghouse Senior Director, Advanced Nuclear Commercialization.

Valore will be a key presenter at the Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference, slated for April 21, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh Southpointe, near Pittsburgh. Shale Directories and the H2-CCS Network are presenting the all-day program.

The eVinci micro-reactor employs a nuclear battery concept and its compact design requires just 1.5 acres of land. It is designed to deliver combined heat and power up to 5 Mwe, is 100% factory-built, fueled and assembled. The eVinci micro-reactor requires less than 30 days installation and provides more than eight years of continuous power.

Westinghouse is currently engaged with potential customers across a wide array of locations and industries that seek carbon-free, transportable, safe and scalable energy sources.

The eVinci micro-reactor is also perfect for manufacturing hydrogen, which has generated growing interest in the O&G industry. “Some of the newer processes being developed to produce hydrogen use temperatures over 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit,” according to Valore. “The eVinci micro-reactor can generate temperatures over 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, the eVinci micro-reactor can support hydrogen generation at the point of use and on-demand, reducing storage and transportation needs.”

“Westinghouse’s eVinci micro-reactor is the type of out-of-the-box technology that makes our Hydrogen and Carbon Capture conferences so compelling. This is the leading edge,” said Tom Gellrich, Founder, H2-CCS Network. “Compelling speakers, such as Valore, drive interest, resulting in our first two conferences being sold out. “

The eVinci micro-reactor also makes sense for those industries seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.

“In the oil and gas industry, for example, multiple units could be used for offshore drilling and production platforms, decarbonization of processes requiring heat such as steam assisted gravity drainage, remote pumping stations, and perhaps even by FPSOs,” said Valore. “There are many possibilities and countless opportunities for this technology.”

